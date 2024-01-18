Lamborghini hits 10,000 milestone in historic sales year

There were celebrations in Sant'Agata Bolognese this week with news that Lamborghini had sold a record 10,112 cars in 2023, its 60th anniversary year. Not only did the Italian sports car maker manage to increase its global sales by over 10% versus 2022, but it was also the first time it had sold more than 10,000 cars in a single year.

As you might have expected by now the Urus SUV accounted for just over 60% of these sales (6,087 units), but the Huracan managed a very healthy 3,962 deliveries, a record number for the ageing V10-powered sports car. Among the 63 cars delivered in 2023 with V12 engines were the final 12 Aventadors and 51 “Few-Offs” as Lamborghini calls them. The new Lamborghini Revuelto V12 hybrid sports car, which recently replaced the Aventador, will no doubt contribute positively to Lamborghini’s 2024 sales numbers, with the order books already stretching into late 2026.

2024 will likely be the last full sales year for the Huracan, with Autocar recently reporting that its replacement was scheduled to go on sale by year-end, powered by a V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain. Lamborghini’s biggest markets The carmaker’s top market in 2024 was the United states, accounting for 3,000 of the deliveries. It was followed by Germany (961), China (845), UK (801), Japan (660), Middle East (496), South Korea (434) and its home market of Italy (409). The South African importer said it could not disclose its local sales numbers for the brand.