Mercedes-AMG C43 and C63 S E to be built in South Africa, on sale early 2023

Johannesburg – If you’re keen to get into one of the new Mercedes-AMG C-Class models you don’t have a long wait as the new C43 model is set to go on sale in January 2023, Mercedes SA has announced. Its bigger C63 S E Performance sibling is likely to follow later in the first quarter (we’re currently awaiting final confirmation). But the best news is that the Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic and C63 S E will both be built in South Africa, as was the case with their predecessors from later in their life cycles.

However, the new AMG models coming out of East London are something of a radical departure from their predecessors, with both now firing on four cylinders. The previous C43 was a V6 and its C63 S sibling had a V8. There’s no denying that many buyers are going to miss that grumbly eight-cylinder powerplant, but for what it’s worth the four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain in the new C63 S E offers significantly more power than before. Mercedes-AMG claims system outputs of 500kW and 1 020Nm for the new model, thanks to the assistance of a 150kW electric motor that’s mounted on the rear axle. According to Mercedes, the new C63 S E will sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds, and keep in mind that the electric motor’s full output is only available for 10 seconds at a time.

The C63 S E comes with a 6.1 kWh battery that can be plugged in to a wall socket or fast charger to allow the car to cover up to 13km on electric power alone. That isn’t a lot of EV mileage, but this hybrid system prioritises performance and weight reduction over outright range. Power is delivered to all four wheels through an AMG Speedshift MCT 9G multi-clutch transmission and a fully variable mechanical all-wheel drive system that can send the ICE motor’s torque to the back wheels and the electric motor’s torque to the front, when needed. The new Mercedes-AMG C43, by contrast to its plug-in hybrid sibling, makes do with a mild hybrid system that contributes 10kW to the tally through a belt-driven starter-generator.

Its 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine is also less powerful, albeit still among the world’s perkiest four-cylinder units, with 300kW and 500Nm on tap. As with the C63 S E, the new C43 also boasts an innovative F1-inspired turbocharger, which uses electrical assistance to combat lag. Mercedes-AMG C43 4Matic As for its off-the-mark performance, you can expect the C43 to sprint from 0-100km/h in around 4.6 seconds. Both the C43 and C63 S E ship with rear-axle steering as standard, as well as adaptive damping.

