Mitsubishi Xforce debuts as Urban Cruiser rival with edgy looks, high-tech cabin

Armed with edgy new looks and a practical cabin, there’s a new compact SUV coming to town, and it goes by the name of Mitsubishi Xforce. After revealing the exterior design earlier this month, Mitsubishi has now released more details about the new model, which looks set to compete with the Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Measuring 4,390mm in length and 1,810mm in width, the Mitsubishi Xforce is slightly larger than those aforementioned rivals, as well as the Mitsubishi ASX, which it could partially replace in South Africa. The newcomer also boasts a class-leading ground clearance of 222mm. The Mitsubishi Xforce is on the cards for South Africa, with the importer aiming to launch it around midyear, however final timing and other specifics will be announced nearer to the time. The new model is built in Indonesia and destined for markets such as South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Mitsubishi says. Despite being slightly bigger than the ASX, the Xforce actually has a smaller engine. The only unit Mitsubishi is mentioning for now is a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol that offers up 77kW and 141Nm.

Power goes to the front wheels only, via a CVT gearbox, and drivers can choose from four drive modes: Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud. These utilise Active Yaw Control that adjusts the driving force on the front wheels to improve traction and overall controllability. While the Mitsubishi Xforce might be a bit down on power, relative to the ASX, the cabin is certainly not short of screen real estate. The new model adopting a wide-screen display that combines a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch (20.3cm) digital instrument cluster that can be configured with various views, including a classic mode with analogue-like metres. The central screen has a multi-widget design, which includes a screen with three circular displays for information like altitude and tilt angle, paying obvious homage to the earlier Pajero models.

It’s also being offered with a premium eight-speaker sound system developed in conjunction with Yamaha, complete with four sound settings: Lively, Signature, Powerful and Relaxing. And if you like carting around lots of plastic drink bottles, you’re in luck as the Mitsubishi Xforce has drink holders that can accommodate up to 21 600ml bottles in the doors, floor console and other locations. It also has various storage spaces for phones, as well as a wireless charger, and Type-A as well as Type-C USB ports in the front and back seating rows. "While ensuring the all-new Xforce meets the requirements for driving performance, ease of handling, a comfortable interior, wide-ranging user-friendliness, and everything else demanded of a compact SUV, we have put our heart and soul into the development to bring excitement to the everyday driving of our customers," said Mitsubishi Motors President Takao Kato.