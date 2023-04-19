New Suzuki Grand Vitara is here: South African pricing revealed

Johannesburg - The new Suzuki Grand Vitara is being launched in South Africa this week and it enters a hotly contested space in the local SUV market. Measuring 4.345 metres in length, the Suzuki Grand Vitara is similar in size to the Renault Duster and Mitsubishi ASX, and somewhat larger than the sub-four-metre Vitara Brezza that is currently being discontinued.

The newcomer doesn’t serve as a direct replacement for the Brezza, however, with the upcoming Fronx set to take over its role as the company’s entry-level SUV when it arrives later this year. Pricing for the Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at R339 900, and the importer is offering five model derivatives to local buyers: 1.5 GL manual - R339 900 1.5 GL auto - R359 900 1.6 GLX manual - R397 900 1.5 GLX auto - R417 900 1.5 GLX auto Hybrid Allgrip - R529 900 All models are powered by a 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, but the range-topping Hybrid AllGrip model also gets a mild-hybrid system, featuring an integrated starter generator, as well as an all-wheel drive system with four selectable modes, including lock.

Suzuki quotes outputs of 76kW and 137Nm for the Hybrid Allgrip model, which is also fitted with a six-speed automatic gearbox. Sadly the more affordable front-wheel drive GL and GLX variants, which produce 77kW and 138Nm, have to make do with a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. In terms of cabin specification, the entry GL models ship with a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) infotainment system with reverse camera as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and voice recognition.

LED headlights, cruise control and push-button start also appear to be part of the deal. The GLX model boasts a dual sliding panoramic glass sunroof as well as a 360-degree-view camera and wireless phone charging. We’ll update the story once we’ve received the full spec sheet for the new model.