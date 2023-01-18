New Suzuki Fronx heading to SA: here’s what we know so far

Delhi - It looked a bit like a sad wallflower in a boisterous Bollywood movie standing next to the five-door Suzuki Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi, India. While journalists and VIPs fawned over its stablemate the new Suzuki Fronx, a Baleno based compact SUV which is also heading to South Africa, is actually quite stylish and is the brand’s first new model range designed using their new Crafted Futurism design language.

You have to wonder though how much market research went into the name being tagged to it as a permanent fixture. Based on the HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno and Swift, the Suzuki Fronx will have similar levels of performance and safety features. A large front grille framed by LED headlights and fog lights, a coupe-like sloping roofline and LED tail lights connected with an LED lightbar coupled with sizeable wheels, roofbars and silver skid plates give it a decidedly urban appeal. Almost a smaller version of the Grand Vitara.

In fact, in South Africa the Fronx will fit in below the new Grand Vitara, which will also now have a hybrid option. It looks equally good inside, with gloss metal highlights and a nine-inch high definition touch screen that Suzuki says offers 40 connected vehicle functions. Word has it, that model dependent, it’s fitted with a 360-degree camera, head up display, wireless phone charger and an Arkamys sound system.

Indian customers have a choice of two engines in the form of a naturally aspirated 1.2-litre and a 1.0-litre three cylinder turbo charged mill. South African powertrain options have yet to be confirmed but here’s hoping that the 1.2-litre non-turbo with 66kW and 113Nm stays in India and we get the little Boosterjet turbo engine with 74kW and 148Nm. The Suzuki South Africa story continues to have a golden thread through it and I have no doubt, pricing dependent, the Fronx, the name notwithstanding, will be a successful addition to a very busy segment.

