New ‘multi-energy’ Dodge Charger wants to reinvent the muscle car

While Ford is sticking to its guns with the traditional V8 format in its Mustang, its Detroit rival Dodge wants to reinvent the muscle car with the all-new Charger. Effectively replacing the previous Challenger two-door muscle coupe and Charger four-door models, the latter a popular police car in the US, the new Charger will be available in both two-door and four-door formats, with the latter launching early next year.

Both are built on the new Stellantis STLA Large multi-energy platform, which is also expected to underpin the battery-powered Alfa Romeo Giulia replacement. Two- and four-door models will be offered. Screeching out the starting blocks with all-electric power, the new Challenger represents a sad day for those who loved the good ol’ Hemi V8. But there is still some consolation for those legions of fans who are not ready to give up combustion power. From early 2025 the American carmaker will also offer two petrol models powered by the new 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six Hurricane engine. It will be available in two outputs, with the Sixpack S.O. version offering 313kW and the Sixpack H.O. pumping out 410kW.

But those seeking Hellcat levels of performance will have to settle for the electric version, with the Charger Daytona Scat Pack offering up to 500kW. This, Dodge says, is enough to haul it from zero to 60mph (96km/h) in 3.3 seconds and through the quarter mile in just 11.5 seconds, making it faster than any standard production muscle car before it. Two-door 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona R/T Dodge will also offer the tamer Charter Daytona R/T model (shown above), with 370kW on tap. But it seems only the Daytona models will feature the “patent-pending” Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system (previewed by the 2022 Charger concept car), which uses an amplifier and tuning chamber to deliver Hellcat-rivalling noise, though not necessarily mimicking a V8. No sound clips of the production version have been released as yet.

Dodge isn’t talking range figures just yet either, but the Charger’s 100.5 kWh battery is among the biggest in the business. In another departure from their rear-driven predecessors, the new Charger models will feature all-wheel drive as standard, although drivers will be able to activate Donut and Drift modes to allow some exciting rear axle domination. Other track-focused features include Race Prep, which can warm up the battery ahead of a drag race, and Line Lock, which locks the front axle so drivers can spin the rear tyres to warm up ahead of a launch.

Owners will be able to capture and analyse their day at the track through the new Drive Experience Recorder, which records vehicle data as well as audio and video material through the Dashcam function. While the exterior design of the new Charger is impressively traditional, and relatively faithful to the aforementioned concept car, the cabin embraces the digital age with large infotainment and instrument screens, the latter being up to 16-inches. However the lines and textures of the cabin were inspired by the instrument panel of the 1968 Dodge Charger.