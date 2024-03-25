New Nissan Kicks compact SUV revealed, but SA likely to get a different product

Nissan has whipped the covers off its second-generation Kicks, a compact SUV that slots below the Qashqai. Revealed in its US market trim at the New York Auto Show recently, the new Kicks is expected to reach numerous global markets, although its South African introduction is looking unlikely at this stage.

Last year Nissan South Africa’s Country Director Maciej Klenkiewicz told local media that the company was planning to introduce two new passenger models by 2026, imported from India. However it appears that the new Kicks won’t be launched in that market, with Autocar India reporting that the company was instead planning to introduce Nissan versions of the Renault Duster and Triber. Interestingly, the new Renault Kicks is based on the Mitsubishi X-Force, which is slated for South African introduction in 2024. The original kicks shared its underpinnings with the Micra, although, strangely enough, the identical-looking Indian version utilised the Duster platform.