New Nissan Kicks compact SUV revealed, but SA likely to get a different product

Nissan has whipped the covers off its second-generation Kicks, a compact SUV that slots below the Qashqai.
Revealed in its US market trim at the New York Auto Show recently, the new Kicks is expected to reach numerous global markets, although its South African introduction is looking unlikely at this stage.
Last year Nissan South Africa’s Country Director Maciej Klenkiewicz told local media that the company was planning to introduce two new passenger models by 2026, imported from India.
However it appears that the new Kicks won’t be launched in that market, with Autocar India reporting that the company was instead planning to introduce Nissan versions of the Renault Duster and Triber.
Interestingly, the new Renault Kicks is based on the Mitsubishi X-Force, which is slated for South African introduction in 2024. The original kicks shared its underpinnings with the Micra, although, strangely enough, the identical-looking Indian version utilised the Duster platform.
The New Kicks is powered by a 2.0-litre normally aspirated petrol engine paired with Nissan’s Xtronic CVT transmission. Although most models are likely to be front-wheel driven, Nissan is also offering the Kicks with all-wheel drive for the first time ever.
Inside the new Nissan Kicks features 12.3-inch dual screen displays and the US version is available with some high-end features including a 10-speaker Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and ProPilot Assist with Intelligent Cruise Control.
It’s an interesting new SUV, but perhaps the Duster-based offering from India will prove a more cost-effective solution for the local market.