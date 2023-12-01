New Renault 5 E-Tech teased ahead of Geneva show debut

The Renault 5 will be officially reincarnated at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, the carmaker has confirmed. Kicking off a new teaser campaign ahead of that, Renault has released new information and preview images ahead of its planned debut in March next year.

Most pertinently, the carmaker has revealed that the Renault 5 E-Tech, as it’ll be known, comes with a 52kWh battery that allows a claimed WLTP range of up to 400km between charges. “Renault 5 E-Tech electric is a cult icon redesigned for the modern age,” said Renault CEO Fabrice Cambolive. “We pulled out all the stops for this engaging car, designed and built in France.” “With its cheerful design and new-generation technologies, it’s out to make electric vehicles more affordable in Europe,” the Renault boss added.

The company has also released some new teaser images, showing us details like the retro-inspired headlights and taillights but it’s not all a nod to the past as the original model’s bonnet intake has been replaced by a charge indicator that shows the battery charge at a glance. A disguised prototype of the new R5. The little hatchback’s shape is also very much a nod to its ancestor as previous teaser images of disguised prototypes have shown us. The new Renault 5 will be underpinned by the company’s CMF-B EV platform, and in doing so the French company is aiming to make its EV more accessible to the masses as it boasts 70% parts commonality with the CMF-B platform that underpins the ICE-powered Clio.

This should make it 30% cheaper to manufacture than the current Renault Zoe EV, which uses its own unique platform. The new R5 has a charge indicator on the bonnet. Importantly, Renault is also aiming to make it the most “pleasurable to drive” car in its class. “Launched in 1972, at a time of social and societal turmoil, R5 shook up the automotive industry with its revolutionary approach to cars,” Renault said.