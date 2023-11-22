New, SA-bound Mini Countryman range expands with petrol-powered ‘S’ model

The new Mini Countryman has already shown us its green side with the battery-powered SE model as well as its dark side with the JCW, and now it’s time to meet what could be the most popular version.
As the second petrol-powered version of the new compact SUV range to be revealed, Countryman S All4 will also form part of the South African line-up that’s due to launch from the second quarter of 2024, Mini SA has confirmed.
Like the JCW version, the new Countryman S uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, only in a much milder state of tune than the former, with 160kW and 360Nm of torque on offer.
Mini’s All4 all-wheel drive system distributes power between the front and rear axles as needed and those seeking an even sharper driving experience can opt for an adaptive chassis with frequency-selective shocks and the ability to lower by 15mm.
As previously reported, the new Mini Countryman is significantly larger and more technologically advanced than before. Platform-twinned with the latest BMW X1, it is 136mm longer than the current Countryman and should be more family-friendly as a result. The boot, for instance, now swallows 450 litres.
It might be bigger than before but thanks to factors such as a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.26, the Countryman S is not too much heavier on fuel than the current equivalent, with Mini claiming a WLTP combined figure of between 6.8 and 7.4 litres per 100km.
As mentioned the maxi-Mini has also upped its tech game, with optional features including Level 2 semi-autonomous driving gadgetry.
The central feature in the cockpit is a high-resolution circular OLED display incorporating BMW’s Operating System 9.
And Mini is particularly proud of its new “Experience Modes”, each having its own unique design, ambient lighting and sound theme.
The exact South African line-up and pricing for the new Mini Countryman will be announced closer to launch.
For the record, the electric version will also be offered locally, and you can read more about it here.