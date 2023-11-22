New, SA-bound Mini Countryman range expands with petrol-powered ‘S’ model

The new Mini Countryman has already shown us its green side with the battery-powered SE model as well as its dark side with the JCW, and now it’s time to meet what could be the most popular version. As the second petrol-powered version of the new compact SUV range to be revealed, Countryman S All4 will also form part of the South African line-up that’s due to launch from the second quarter of 2024, Mini SA has confirmed.

Like the JCW version, the new Countryman S uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbopetrol engine, only in a much milder state of tune than the former, with 160kW and 360Nm of torque on offer. Mini’s All4 all-wheel drive system distributes power between the front and rear axles as needed and those seeking an even sharper driving experience can opt for an adaptive chassis with frequency-selective shocks and the ability to lower by 15mm. As previously reported, the new Mini Countryman is significantly larger and more technologically advanced than before. Platform-twinned with the latest BMW X1, it is 136mm longer than the current Countryman and should be more family-friendly as a result. The boot, for instance, now swallows 450 litres.

It might be bigger than before but thanks to factors such as a best-in-class drag coefficient of 0.26, the Countryman S is not too much heavier on fuel than the current equivalent, with Mini claiming a WLTP combined figure of between 6.8 and 7.4 litres per 100km. As mentioned the maxi-Mini has also upped its tech game, with optional features including Level 2 semi-autonomous driving gadgetry. The central feature in the cockpit is a high-resolution circular OLED display incorporating BMW’s Operating System 9.