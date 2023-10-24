The not-so-mini, new-generation Mini Countryman SE will soon offer South Africans yet another high performance electric car alternative. BMW South Africa has confirmed that the new SUV model will reach local shores during the second quarter of 2024 as the British brand’s second local EV offering, alongside the current Mini Cooper SE.

While the latter was South Africa’s cheapest EV until the GWM Ora came along, the Mini Countryman will be a more upmarket proposition. For starters, Mini will only be offering the flagship Countryman SE ALL4 variant in South Africa, featuring twin electric motors that produce a combined 230kW and 494Nm. Following its initial reveal in September, Mini has released performance figures for the new Countryman SE, quoting a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180km/h.

For now there’s no word on whether SA will also get the more affordable Countryman E model, which features a single electric motor that’s good for 150kW and 250Nm. Pricing for the Mini Countryman SE has yet to be announced, but expect it to cost well over a million rand, considering that the technically similar BMW iX1 starts at R1.2 million. This latest generation not-so-Mini Countryman shares its platform and 2,692mm wheelbase with the latest BMW X1, although the Mini is still 77mm shorter than its twin-nostril cousin.

The Countryman SE comes with a 66.45 kWh battery that allows rapid DC charging at up to 130kW, allowing for a 10% to 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes. As for the all-important range, Mini claims it’ll cover up to 433km between charges on the WLTP test cycle, which is effectively double the current Cooper SE hatchback’s range. Inside the new Mini Countryman we see a large circular OLED infotainment touchscreen display looking wonderfully retro but incorporating the latest BMW Operating System 9 electronics and intelligent voice assistance.

What’s more, the Mini Experience Modes promise a “particularly immersive” travel experience, complete with colourful lighting graphics and patterns, and Mini Driving Sounds. The vehicle can drive itself too, sort of, with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability offered for the first time in a Mini. This allows the driver to take their hands off the steering wheel at speeds of up to 60km/h on freeways, providing they pay attention to the road and remain ready to take over the driving at any time. The system can also identify gaps in traffic and perform assisted lane changes. “The new all-electric, all-wheel-drive MINI Countryman is the epitome of versatility and driving pleasure,” said Mini Head Stefanie Wurst.