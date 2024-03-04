With elections looming, it was anticipated that the first half of 2024 would be a tough one for vehicle sales, and the economy in general. According to the latest figures released by Naamsa, The Automotive Business Council, February saw a slight decline in new vehicle sales in South Africa. A total of 44,749 vehicles were sold last month, which is a 0.9% decrease over the same month last year.

As has become a trend in the industry, passenger vehicles were the biggest losers, declining 3.1% year-on-year to 29,782 units, while the light commercial and bakkie market saw a gain of 2.5% to 12,978 units. Medium commercials were down 7.7% while the heavies were up by 14%. 84.7% of all vehicle sales took place through the dealer channels, while the rental industry accounted for 9.6% of the pie, followed by government (3.4%) and corporate fleets (2.3%). On the sales charts there were no surprises on the bakkie front, with the Toyota Hilux securing a volume of 3,100 units and the Ford Ranger taking second spot with a robust 2,187 and the Isuzu D-Max managing 1,740 sales.

The passenger car race saw the Toyota Corolla Cross take the lead, with 1,959 units finding homes, which was enough to overtake the usual front-runner, Volkswagen’s Polo, which declined to 1,861 units last month. Suzuki’s Swift was third, at 1,627, followed by the Toyota Starlet (1,481) and Hyundai Grand i10 (1,263), which enjoyed a stronger than usual month. 50 best-selling vehicles in South Africa: February 2023 1. Toyota Hilux - 3,100 2. Ford Ranger - 2,187 3. Toyota Corolla Cross - 1,959 4. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1,861 5. Isuzu D-Max - 1,740 6. Suzuki Swift - 1,627 7. Toyota Starlet - 1,481 8. Nissan NP200 - 1,276 9. Hyundai Grand i10 - 1,263 10. Toyota Hi-Ace - 1,109 11. Volkswagen Polo - 988 12. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 964 13. Nissan Magnite - 847 14. Toyota Fortuner - 722 15. Mahindra Scorpio - 715 16. Suzuki Ertiga - 658 17. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 649 18. Suzuki Baleno - 585 19. Haval H6 - 569 20. Kia Sonet - 552 21. Toyota Vitz - 550 22. Haval Jolion - 544 23. Volkswagen T-Cross - 530 24. Renault Kiger - 484 25. Nissan Navara - 449 26. Hyundai i20 - 402 27. GWM P-Series - 378 28. Toyota Corolla Quest - 361 29. Suzuki Jimny - 357 30. Ford Everest - 353 31. Suzuki Fronx - 347 32. Renault Triber - 336 33. Toyota Rumion - 333 34. Suzuki S-Presso - 331 35. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 328 36. Volkswagen Amarok - 324 37. Volkswagen Polo Sedan - 322 38. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 315 39. Suzuki Grand Vitara - 282 40. Renault Kwid - 280 41. Suzuki Ciaz - 259 42. Suzuki Celerio - 252 43. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 225 44. Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - 212 45. Suzuki Eeco - 197 46. Volkswagen Tiguan - 180 47. Honda BR-V - 160 48. Beijing X55 - 159 49. Volkswagen T-Roc - 157 50. Kia Pegas - 153 Toyota more than doubled the sales of its nearest rival, with a total volume of 11,524, followed by Volkswagen (5,333), Suzuki Auto (5,221), Nissan (2,739) and Ford, which completed the top five with 2,732 units.

Interestingly Suzuki overtook Volkswagen in the passenger vehicle race, with 4,889 units versus 4,805. The Japanese brand, which imports most of its vehicles from Maruti Suzuki of India, has delivered a wake-up call to local OEMs with its range of affordably priced vehicles. ALSO READ: These were SA’s top selling vehicles for the whole of 2023 National Automobile Dealer’s Association (NADA) Chairperson Brandon Cohen said South Africans were increasingly turning to more affordable vehicles due to the current economic challenges as well as high interest rates.

Chinese manufacturers are also capitalising on this trend, NADA said, while the premium segment is coming under increasing pressure as buyers shift from new vehicles to demos and pre-owned cars. Demand for finance still robust Despite vehicle sales being down slightly year-on-year, WesBank sees the market as robust and resilient, with volumes up 6.9% over January and finance applications increasing by 8.4%.

“The optimistic view of the market for 2024 would consider February sales as a reassuring volume despite the conditions enjoying higher levels of demand than performance during the first half, which would allow improved market growth during the second half,” said WesBank marketing head Lebo Gaoaketse. “If the currency, inflation and fuel prices could come under control, interest rate cuts could be expected later in the year, stimulating growth and meeting those levels of demand. That would be good news for the overall economy and new vehicle sales.” Good news on the export front