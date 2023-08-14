Pricing: Mitsubishi Triton Athlete edition returns with ‘Café Racer’ attitude

The latest Mitsubishi Triton Athlete has landed in South Africa as a limited edition double cab bakkie with added visual attitude. Priced at R749 990, the new flagship commands a premium of R20 000 over the 2.4L DI-DC 4x4 automatic model that it’s based on.

This, along with the Triton AT35 prototype that was revealed in Nampo this year, is likely the last hurrah for the current-generation bakkie, with the all-new Triton having been revealed in Thailand in July, although a local release date has not been announced as yet. The Mitsubishi Triton Athlete takes inspiration from an unlikely source, that being the “Café Racer” customised motorcycles of the 1960s. To that end the special edition receives decals on the bonnet, tailgate and side body, where you’ll also find “01” numbering on the front doors.

There’s some Lancer Evolution inspiration too, in the form of red garnishes for the lower front and rear bumpers as well as the side steps. This Athlete also has a unique set of ‘tekkies’, which come in the form of black 18-inch alloy wheels. The black and red theme continues inside, with contrast stitching for the steering wheel, parking brake and floor console, while the leather seats and door trims gain red stitching too.

Power comes from the familiar 2.4-itre MIVEC turbodiesel engine, which produces 133kW at 3,500rpm and 430Nm at 2,500rpm, with power going to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox and Super Select II 4WD system. Drivers can choose from Gravel, Mud/Snow and Sand modes (in 4hLc) and there’s a Rock setting that you can engage when in low-range. “South Africa is a bakkie country and local owners love to customise their vehicles, the Triton Athlete caters for that need by offering a bespoke package to make it stand out whether you are on or off-road,” said Jeffrey Allison, Mitsubishi Motors SA marketing head.

The Mitsubishi Triton Athlete is sold with a five-year or 90 000km service plan as well as a three-year/100 000km warranty. Mitsubishi Triton Pricing (August 2023) Single Cab:

2.4L DI-SC GL 4x2 manual: R429 995 Double Cab: 2.4L DI-DC GL 4x2 manual: R514 990

2.4L DI-DC 4x2 manual: R629 990 2.4L DI-DC 4x2 auto: R649 990 2.4L DI-DC 4x4 manual: R709 990