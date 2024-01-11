Renault Kwid won’t get a new generation, but Kiger and Triber to be renewed

The Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber have been instrumental in the brand’s success on the South African market. Built in India for emerging markets, the trio might not offer the kind of refinements you’d expect from Renault’s French-built products but they do provide South Africans with much needed mobility at a lower price point amid today’s crippling living costs.

While announcing minor revisions for the three products in India this week, the Indian division revealed its product plans for the next three years, and they include new-generation versions of the Kiger compact SUV and Triber MPV. The plan also entails a new “B+” SUV, which may or may not be based on the third-generation Duster, as well as a C-segment SUV and a “localised” electric vehicle. However there was no mention of a new-generation Kwid and given that the current version was launched abroad in 2015, a new version is starting to seem overdue.

But a new Kwid is not on the cards for now as Renault India CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle revealed to Autocar India during an interview at the event. “It doesn’t mean we won’t do it, but as of now we have no plans of bringing in the new gen of the model (Kwid). We will keep it alive as long as regulations allow because if you see, regulations define what stays at what cost points.” Mamillapalle added that while regulations are making the segment less sustainable, Renault would do its best to keep the Kwid in the market with updates.

“We will keep this model going for a good period of time, because if you see there are only three models and two players in the segment so we want to offer customers a choice and good value,” the CEO said. Among these updates, Autocar India reports, will be the availability of six airbags later this year. The entry-level segment has lost many players in recent years, including the Hyundai Atos, Datsun Go and Honda Brio.

The Renault Kwid is currently one of South Africa’s most affordable new cars, starting at R196,999. However it is still undercut by the Suzuki S-Presso (from R174,900) and Suzuki Celerio (from R188,900). The Kwid was South Africa’s 20th best-selling car in 2023, with 6,222 units sold - or a monthly average of 518. It outsold the S-Presso and Celerio. Click here to see the 30 top-sellers for 2023. Kiber, Triber updates for 2024

For 2024 the Kwid, Triber and Kiger have been given some minor refreshments in India, and the latter two are due for some “MY2024” enhancements in South Africa from around the second quarter, the importer told us recently. ALSO READ: What Renault SA is launching in 2024 Among spec enhancements to the various grades and lower prices for certain variants, new features have been added such as wireless charging, a 7.0-inch driver display and driver’s seat armrest in the Triber; and LED cabin lights and auto-dimming mirror in the Kiger, among other additions.