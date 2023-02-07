South Africa’s 30 best-selling cars and SUVs in January 2022

Johannesburg - Despite being the worst month ever in terms of load shedding, the motor industry once again rose above the economic uncertainty. In total, 43 509 vehicles were sold in January 2022, representing year-on-year growth of 4.8%. Of these, 31 199 were traditional cars and SUVs and this sector gained a mere 2.9% versus January last year, while the light commercial vehicles climbed by 10.4%.

While the Toyota Hilux was South Africa’s top-selling bakkie in January with 2 769 sales (see the full list here) the Toyota Corolla Cross led the way in the passenger car market with 2 037 sales, with the Starlet following closely in third with 2 037 units to give Toyota a podium sweep. Best of the rest was the ever-popular Suzuki Swift, of which 1 499 found homes last month, followed by the Volkswagen Polo (1 144) and Polo Vivo (1 054). On the compact SUV front the Volkswagen T-Cross took top spot with 847 sales, and it was followed closely by the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (850), Toyota Urban Cruiser (839) and Nissan Magnite (756).

The ageing Nissan Almera enjoyed a better-than-usual month with 785 sales putting it in ninth overall. This was largely due to strong sales to the rental industry, which accounted for 511 units. Other popular choices among the rental companies in January were the Toyota Starlet (777), Suzuki Swift (456), Corolla Cross (425) and Volkswagen Polo (283). SOUTH AFRICAN CAR AND SUV SALES RANKING: JANUARY 2022 1. Toyota Corolla Cross - 2 042 2. Toyota Starlet - 2 037 3. Suzuki Swift - 1 499 4. Volkswagen Polo - 1 144 5. Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1 054 6. Volkswagen T-Cross - 874 7. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro - 850 8. Toyota Urban Cruiser - 839 9. Nissan Almera - 785 10. Nissan Magnite - 756 11. Haval Jolion - 715 12. Toyota Fortuner - 710 13. Renault Kwid - 657 14. Suzuki Baleno - 652 15. Kia Picanto - 640 16. Renault Kiger - 632 17. Renault Triber - 606 18. Hyundai Grand i10 - 569 19. Suzuki Dzire - 510 20. Hyundai i20 - 509 21. Haval H6 - 475 22. Toyota Corolla Quest - 433 23. Suzuki S-Presso - 432 24. Volkswagen Tiguan - 396 25. Suzuki Vitara Brezza - 387 26. Kia Sonet - 357 27. Hyundai Venue - 343 28. Ford EcoSport - 336 29. Toyota Rumion - 334 30. Chery Tiggo 7 Pro - 320 Although the new vehicle market is still growing year-on-year, that expansion has slowed from the double digits seen in 2022, to single digit numbers.

Naamsa said the industry’s weaker performance was in line with expectations of a depressed economy as well as ongoing structural problems and the ever-rising cost of living. WesBank marketing head Lebogang Gaoaketse believes that pent-up demand for new vehicles will continue to boost the market performance in 2023. “The market has been stifled by low supply due to various logistical and manufacturing constraints across the globe,” Gaoaketse said. “Despite this, 2022 sales still grew 13.9% year-on-year to levels experienced before the pandemic, albeit that those were already under economic pressure.”

