South Africa’s best and worst selling bakkies in January 2023

Johannesburg - Although January’s record load shedding put a damper on all industries, South Africa’s bakkie market kicked the year off on a relatively positive note. According to Naamsa, light commercial vehicle sales last month grew by 10.4% versus January last year, with 10 622 units finding homes. By contrast, the passenger car market grew by just 2.9% to 30 199 units, while the total vehicle market gained 4.8% year-on-year.

As you might have expected, the Toyota Hilux was South Africa’s No.1 selling bakkie in January 2023, with a total volume of 2 769 units. The battle for second place was closely fought, with the Isuzu D-Max, at 1 273 sales, narrowly beating the Ford Ranger, which managed a volume of 1 269. The Mahindra Scorpio also enjoyed an exceptionally strong month, with 886 sales putting it in fifth place overall, while the Toyota Land Cruiser Pik-Up also recorded a better-than-usual volume of 468. Good harvest this season? The ‘Cruiser beat the Nissan Navara (351) and GWM P-Series (286). Among the lower-volume double cabs, the Mitsubishi Triton emerged victorious with 65 sales, followed by the JAC X-Series (55) and outgoing Volkswagen Amarok (51).

The Jeep Gladiator managed a not inconsiderable 32 sales, followed by its Stellantis cousin the Peugeot Landtrek, at 19. The Mazda BT-50 managed just 7 unit sales last month. SOUTH AFRICAN BAKKIE SALES RANKING: JANUARY 2022 1. Toyota Hilux - 2 769 2. Isuzu D-Max - 1 273 3. Ford Ranger - 1 269 4. Nissan NP200 - 886 5. Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 819 6. Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 468 7. Nissan Navara - 351 8. GWM P-Series - 286 9. Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 171 10. Suzuki Super Carry - 144 11. GWM Steed - 87 12. Kia K2700 - 85 13. Mitsubishi Triton - 65 14. JAC X-Series - 55 15. Volkswagen Amarok - 51 16. Mahindra Bolero - 47 17. JAC T-Series - 32 18. Jeep Gladiator - 32 19. Peugeot Landtrek - 19 20. Kia K2500 - 8 21. Mazda BT-50 - 7 22. Volkswagen Transporter PU - 6 After a relatively exciting 2022 that brought us the all-new Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max, 2023 is looking to be a somewhat quieter year on the bakkie front.

There are still some exciting entrants however, including the all-new Volkswagen Amarok, which launches imminently. Renault is also aiming to introduce the Oroch compact bakkie by the end of this year, and don’t be surprised if GWM has a few new tricks up its sleeve too. Load shedding hindering auto industry While the overall vehicle market continues to grow, albeit at a slower pace than last year, the destructive higher states of load shedding are having a negative impact on vehicle production and component manufacturing in the country.

