Suzuki ‘just cruel’ for teasing Jimny bakkie on April 1, but could it really happen?

April Fool’s Day jokes are usually designed to catch people out with unusual or bizarre sounding news that’s only just plausible enough to believe. Suzuki South Africa’s April 1 prank was more than just plausible, fans have been crying out for something like this for quite some time.

The carmaker posted a photoshopped picture of a Jimny single cab bakkie on various social media platforms on Monday. Hold onto your seats #SuzukiSA fam, because the all-new Suzuki Jimny Bakkie is finally here! You’ve been asking and we listened!

With its compact size and rugged versatility, this little bakkie packs a punch 😉 pic.twitter.com/yLHZTX0PJT — Suzuki SA (@Suzuki_ZA) April 1, 2024 “Hold onto your seats #SuzukiSA fam, because the all-new Suzuki Jimny Bakkie is finally here! You’ve been asking and we listened! With its compact size and rugged versatility, this little bakkie packs a punch.” Social media users cottoned on to the joke, but there was a clear desire for such a bakkie to exist in the real world.

“This is just cruel,” said Facebook user Brenwin Naidu. “Almost got me excited,” quipped JimnyWorX 4x4 Fitment Center. “It’s a shame that it’s just an April Fool’s joke, I would have bought one,” said Mark Cotton. “Nice joke but I like the idea,” said another user. Other comments went along the lines of: “Come ‘n guys do it now” “If only … it wasn’t April Fools” “We’ll take 4, thanks!” “Still put me on the list for the first one” “I want a Jimny bakkie” “You know you would make a killing with these” “April Fool’s is supposed to be for stupid ideas” Some respondents believe it will actually come to market at some point. “A wise man once said: ‘A lot of truth is said in jest.’ So, I say let’s watch this space,” said Felix Sebata.

Interestingly, Suzuki actually did show off a Jimny bakkie concept vehicle at the Tokyo Auto Salon in 2018, although it was based on the short-wheelbase three-door model. Suzuki SA’s April 1 rendition is based on the recently-introduced five-door Jimny with its longer wheelbase, which makes a lot more sense. Rumours of a Jimny bakkie resurfaced in 2019 when the brand’s Australian General Manager told local media that the division was pushing head office for a Jimny “Ute”. "Australian consumers can't wait to get their hands on a ute version, so I'm pushing very hard with the factory to try and get that into Australia," Michael Pachota told CarSales at the time.

Given that it’s been five years since that plea, it should be safe to assume that the Aussie boss didn’t get his way. Or has Suzuki simply been waiting for a long-wheelbase Jimny to form the basis of the new bakkie? After all, the 5-door Jimny is a good 350mm longer than the 3-door version, and that would surely make for a more generous load carrying capacity that would befit a half-tonne bakkie. Although there is no official word on whether Suzuki is considering a Jimny pick-up, the idea is surely more plausible than ever.