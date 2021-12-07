TOP 10: South Africa’s best- and worst-selling bakkies in November 2021

Johannesburg - After a strong showing in October, the South African bakkie and light commercial vehicle market fell flat in November, registering a year-on-year decline of 0.8 percent, according to Naamsa figures. However, with a new Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max on the way in 2022, this vehicle segment is likely to see growth again in the not-too-distant future. For now though, the Toyota Hilux, with 2558 sales in November, continues to outsell the current D-Max and Ranger models, which registered sales of 1666 and 1165 respectively. The top five also saw a close tussle between the GWM P-Series (655) and Nissan Navara (617).

These were the 10 top-selling bakkies in November: Toyota Hilux - 2558 Isuzu D-Max - 1666 Ford Ranger - 1165 GWM P-Series - 655 Nissan Navara - 617 Nissan NP200 - 589 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up - 506 GWM Steed - 344 Toyota Land Cruiser PU - 229 Hyundai H100 Bakkie - 176 Peugeot performs surprisingly well It’s worth noting that the Volkswagen Amarok narrowly missed out on a top 10 placing with its 161 unit sales last month, but it still fared considerably better than many other imported double cabs.

Best of the worst sellers was the newly introduced Peugeot Landtrek which fared surprisingly well with a volume of 71 units last month. It beat rivals such as the Mitsubishi Triton (34) and Mazda BT-50 (13). Among the workhorse models with deathcab body configurations, the Hyundai H100 Bakkie dominated with 176 sales, while the Suzuki Super Carry managed an impressive 98 sales and Kia sold 89 K2700 models and 43 K2500s.

Product shortages hamper bakkie sales National Automobile Dealer Association (NADA) Chairman Mark Dommisse said the overall LCV market was hampered by stock shortages in November, as the aforementioned carmakers gear up for new launches in 2022. However, at 11 156 units, LCVs remained a strong contributor to overall sales tallies. “What is particularly encouraging as we move towards the end of 2021 is that year-to-date total vehicle sales are 24.8% ahead of the figure for the same 11-month period last year, with all market segments, except buses, showing significant improvements,” Dommisse said.