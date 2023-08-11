DRIVEN: Updated Opel Grandland impresses with its comfort, composure and style

While sales of sedans and hatchbacks keep declining and manufacturers cull them from their offerings, the world’s appetite for SUVs continues unabated. And as people drop off from the C-hatch segment they head towards the myriad of C-SUV options that include Opel’s Grandland offering.

It’s been significantly spruced up both inside and out, the most obvious being Opel’s “Vizor” design treatment upfront, first seen on the Mokka, making it a wallflower no more and with the IntelliLux LED Pixel Light headlamps moves it closer to the cool category. The front lines follow through gracefully along the sides to the rear with the Grandland name and Opel Blitz logo adorning the middle of the electric tailgate. There are three options in the range starting with the Grandland, Grandland GS Line and the range-topping Grandland Ultimate that we drove on launch. Opel says the three models offer significantly higher specifications than the outgoing range.

The new line-up now also boasts Opel’s pure Panel digital cockpit featuring a 12-inch instrument cluster flanked by either a seven or 10-inch (model dependent) infotainment touchscreen with navigation on the Ultimate derivative. They’ve included a digital detox option for the instrument cluster, which considering all the tech overload we’re exposed to these days, is a breath of fresh air. It keeps information to a minimum so that you’re not distracted by a phalanx of information especially when you’re cruising around on holiday and all you really want to know is how fast you’re going.

Opel says that comfort has been a primary focus and they’re not far off. The Grandland seats are Cloth, GS Line trimmed in Alcantara and the Ultimate trimmed in leather, with a host of electronic seating adjustments with heating and ventilation. Interestingly the GS and Ultimate seats have been scientifically designed for posture and certified by AGR (Aktion Gesunder Rücken – campaign for healthier backs, an independent German association promoting research related to back-pain prevention).

Who knew? There’s no change to the 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine that propels it forward via the front wheels coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission with 121kW and 240Nm. We left Stellantis’ new amalgamated head office in Midrand pointing the front Vizor towards Hartbeespoort Dam.

As an aside, the building now houses their brands (Opel, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Peugeot, Abarth, Citroen) represented in South Africa under one eco-friendly roof and is also a learning academy for dealers, sales, technical training as well as skills development. Driving the Grandland you can clearly feel the German engineering in the interior as well as the ride quality aided by the 18-inch alloys. Keeping in mind that the Grandland is essentially family transport, it moves along swiftly and comfortably, the engine and gearbox almost perfectly matched.

Power delivery is smooth and linear while gear changes are effortless even when pushing the throttle hard to pass slower trucks along the route. For an SUV it handles corners with aplomb and the overall composure of the car impresses. What struck us also was how quiet the interior is driving on the highway. There’s a slight wind noise from the side mirrors but other than that not much else.

Overall Opel and Stellantis have a winner on their hands and while it’s a tough segment with stablemates Peugeot 3008 and Citroen C5 in the mix as well as the Volvo XC40, VW Tiguan and Nissan Qashqai vying for attention. The Opel Grandland comes with a five-year/100 000km warranty with roadside assistance, as well as a five-year/100 000km service plan. Pricing (August 2023)