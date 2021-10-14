Ford Focus gets a sharper look for 2022, but it’s unlikely to come to SA

Cologne, Germany - The fourth-generation Ford Focus was never introduced to South Africa, with the local manufacturer choosing to instead focus on its popular bakkie and SUV models, and so it’s unlikely that we’re going to see the facelifted version that you see here. So what exactly are we missing out on? The 2022 Ford Focus hatch and wagon models have been unveiled for the European market, and they boast a somewhat sharper design as well as enhanced technology, including Ford’s new Sync 4 infotainment system.

The edgier design comes in the form of a wider grille, redesigned front bumper and new standard LED headlights. Ford has also put more effort into distinguishing the different specification grades, which include the sporty ST-Line, SUV-inspired Active and luxurious Titanium flavours. Each have unique upper grille and fascia designs that reflect their position in the range. The cabin ushers in Ford’s next-generation Sync 4 infotainment system, which is supported by a brand new 13.2-inch landscape oriented central screen which Ford says is the biggest in class. The screen now incorporates the ventilation controls, meaning that the traditional buttons and dials fall away. Furthermore, the Sync 4 system boasts advanced speech recognition, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and FordPass connected services, which can also be used remotely from a smartphone.