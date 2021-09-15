Ford Ranger Stormtrack edition launched in SA

JOHANNESBURG - Ford is preparing its local factory in Silverton for the launch of an all-new Ranger in 2022, but the carmaker isn’t finished with the current generation just yet. Meet the Ford Ranger Stormtrack, which is being launched in South Africa this week. The Stormtrack is based on the Wildtrack model, and it slots between that and the Raptor. Priced at R790 300 in 4x2 guise and R846 500 as a 4x4, the Ford Ranger Stormtrack models command a R40 000 premium over the equivalent Wildtrack derivatives, but the newcomer still costs R73 800 less than the Raptor.

There is quite a lot of kit to justify the Stormtrack’s price premium over the Wildtrack, including a unique exterior design package and a Power Roller Shutter with an adjustable bed divider. The drop-in bedliner also incorporates a 12-volt socket that can be used for powering accessories such as a camping fridge. 2021 Ford Ranger Stormtrak Only one engine is offered and it’s none other than Ford’s 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit that’s also fitted to the Wildtrak and Raptor. Paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox, the engine produces 157kW and 500Nm. The Ford Ranger Stormtrack is available in four colours, namely Blue Lightning, Sea Grey, Frozen White and the exclusive new Lucid Red that you see in the pictures.

The exterior styling package includes a black mesh grille with red inserts, black decals on the bonnet and doors, three-dimensional Stormtrack logos, black roof rails and gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels. The cabin is set apart by leather seats with red contrast stitching, which you’ll also find throughout the cabin, including on the dashboard and steering wheel. The Stormtrack also comes with illuminated front scuff plates. Standard features include a Sync3 infotainment system with satnav, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Collision Alert, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Alert, Semi-Automatic Parallel Park Assist and the FordPass remote access system.