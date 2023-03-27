Ford Ranger Wildtrak X aims to bridge the gap to Raptor

Melbourne - The new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X has been revealed in Australia, and it’s more than just a special edition with a few extra stickers. Ford says the new derivative was created to bridge the gap between the regular Wildtrak model and the Raptor, although at this stage it’s not clear whether it will be released to other markets such as South Africa.

For starters, the new edition’s ground clearance has been increased by 26mm, while the front and rear tracks have been widened by 30mm. This is thanks to a new suspension system as well as General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres for the unique 17-inch alloy wheels. Ford says the Wildtrak X’s Bilstein Position-Sensitive Dampers improve both off-road prowess and on-road cornering ability, thanks to End Stop Control Valve technology. Strangely, the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is only being offered with the 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo four-cylinder engine, which produces 150kW and 500Nm, and at this stage there’s no mention of the V6 diesel being offered in this model.

However, unlike the regular 2.0-litre Wildtrak, which has a traditional part-time 4x4 system, the X model comes with the full-time 4WD set-up found on the V6 models. Ford has also thrown in some new gadgets to assist with off-road driving. These include a Trail Control system inherited from the Raptor, which helps maintain a constant low speed while off-roading. As per the Raptor there’s also a Rock Crawl mode that automatically locks the rear differential when required. Furthermore, the Wildtrak X comes with Trail Turn Assist, which helps drivers to tackle tight bends on narrow trails by applying braking on the inside rear wheel, thereby reducing the turning radius.

To ensure it stands out on the street - or trail for that matter - the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is available in a unique Cyber Orange exterior paint hue and it’s also distinguished by a unique grille, steel bash plate, aluminium side steps and Wildtrak X badging on the doors and tailgate. There are some unique touches in the cabin too, including Miko suede seats with Wildtrak X embroidery and Cyber Orange contrast stitching, which also extends to the steering wheel, gear shifter and inner door panels. You’ll also find Terra Suede trim on the glovebox, instrument cluster hood, door trim and centre console rails. Customers can also look forward to a B&O premium audio system.

For the load area, Ford has fitted its flagship Flexible Rack System, which consists of a sliding load rack and folding roof racks that can be stored inside the rails when not in use. Chief platform engineer David Grice said the Ford Wildtrak X was designed for customers who want improved off-road ability without compromising the Ranger’s 3500kg towing ability. “Ranger is more than just transportation: it enables an unlimited lifestyle, giving owners the ability to tackle work, family and play with one, feature-packed vehicle,” Grice said. “We have designed and engineered Wildtrak X with the overlanding community front of mind.”