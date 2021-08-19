Hyundai enters premium electric SUV game with new Genesis GV60

SEOUL - The new Genesis GV60 has been revealed as Hyundai’s answer to the Mustang Mach-E, BMW iX3 and Tesla Model Y. The fully-electric crossover SUV becomes the third fully-electric vehicle to be spawned from Hyundai’s new E-GMP modular EV platform, following the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Technical details for the Genesis GV60 remain under wraps, but it is likely to offer both single-motor rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations. According to Autocar, the latter AWD variants are likely to offer around 225kW. Being based around E-GMP also means it should come with an 800V electrical architecture that allows for high-speed charging, from 10% to 80% in under 20 minutes. The Genesis GV60 also ushers in a new EV design language for Hyundai’s premium brand, featuring a clamshell bonnet and no upper grille, as well as digital side mirrors that are connected to the camera and monitor system.