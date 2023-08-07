Isuzu MU-X now more attainable as 1.9 LS entry model joins line-up

The Isuzu MU-X is a stylish but somewhat lesser-known rival to popular bakkie-based SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Everest. Some might argue that Isuzu’s D-Max-based wagon is on the expensive side of the equation, but now the Japanese company is making it more attainable with the release of a 1.9-litre variant.

Priced at R708 000, the Isuzu MU-X 1.9TD LS is R92 000 cheaper than the 3.0TD LS, and it also becomes the second least expensive vehicle in its class, with only the equivalent Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 auto model undercutting it at R697 800. For the record the next cheapest alternatives are the albeit higher-specced Mitsubishi Pajero 2.4 DI-D, at R769 990, while the cheapest Ford Everest is the bi-turbo XLT at R848 300. The lower-priced MU-X adopts Isuzu’s 1.9-litre turbodiesel engine, as also found in the D-Max bakkie. It produces 110kW at 3,600rpm and 350Nm from 1,800 to 2,600rpm, making it 30kW and 100Nm less potent than the 3.0-litre variant that commands almost 100 grand more.

The 1.9-litre MU-X is available exclusively in rear-wheel drive guise, and the engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission as standard. The 1.9 LS has the same relatively generous list of standard equipment as the 3.0 version, which includes a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) infotainment system with WiFi, reverse camera and front and rear parking sensors, while leather seat upholstery, with electric adjustment for the front occupants, as well as cruise control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Descent Control, ESC stability control and seven airbags are also part of the deal across the board. For the record, the more expensive 3.0 LSE and Onyx variants also gain a 9.0-inch (22.8cm) touchscreen, as well as a powered tailgate and driver assist systems like Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The Isuzu MU-X received subtle styling enhancements in early 2023, which includes a dark Magnetite finish for the grille, bumper accents, roof rails and side steps, while a new colour option called Norwegian Blue was added to the mix. The LS variants also gained new 18-inch alloy wheels, replacing the previous 17-inch rims. As for after-sales peace of mind, the Isuzu MU-X range is sold with a five-year or 120 000km warranty and roadside assistance package, as well as a five-year/90 000km service plan.

Isuzu MU-X Pricing (August 2023) 1.9TD LS 4x2 auto - R708 000 3.0TD LS 4x2 auto - R800 000

3.0TD LS 4x4 auto - R885 000 3.0TD LSE 4x2 auto - R842 800 3.0TD LSE 4x4 auto - R927 700