Limited edition Mitsubishi Triton Shogun touches down in SA

The all-new Mitsubishi Triton is set to hit our shores in the second half of this year, but the local importer is not finished with the current generation just yet. Announced this week is a new limited edition flagship model boasting its own mix of unique features. Priced at R809,900 it costs R1,000 more than the Triton XTreme - see full range pricing below.

On the outside the Triton Shogun gains a set of black alloy wheels shod in 18-inch all-terrain tyres, as well as a raft of matching black body embellishments. These include a front bumper garnish as well as headlight, taillight and foglight covers, roof rails and a unique Shogun sports bar positioned over the load bin. The limited edition features numerous black body components including a sports bar. The limited edition model is also fitted with a tonneau cover, tailgate lock and tow bar, but buyers will have to pay extra for the matching nudge bar.

Inside the leather steering wheel, seats, door trim and floor console all feature red stitching. Interior specification is as per the regular Triton 4x4 model, but Mitsubishi had added a Sony sound system to the mix. Power comes from the familiar 2.4-litre MIVEC turbodiesel engine that offers up 133kW and 420Nm. It pairs with a six-speed automatic gearbox and Super Select II four-wheel drive system.