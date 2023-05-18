Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Shogun debuts as another ‘play hard’ offering at Nampo

Bothaville, Free State - Playing hard is every bit as important as working hard, and that’s certainly the buzz we’ve felt from the vehicle launches at the 2023 Nampo Agricultural Show. This year we’ve seen a whole array of adventure-focused vehicles making their local debuts at the Bothaville show. These include the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X, GWM P-Series LTD and high-riding Arctic Trucks conversions for the Isuzu D-Max and Mitsubishi Triton.

But the latter wasn’t all that Mitsubishi Motors SA had in store for us in the Free State. The importer also pulled the covers off its new Pajero Sport Shogun. While we do know that it rides higher off the ground than the company’s standard Pajero Sport models, we don’t have the final specifications yet, as Mitsubishi says these still need to be determined, based on feedback obtained at the show. Either way buyers can look forward to a number of adventure-ready features.

These include a new suspension system supplied by an Australian 4x4 specialist called RAW, and this is said to improve both off-road ability as well as passenger comfort over rough terrain. The Pajero Sport Shogun is also fitted with 18-inch Dunlop A/T all-terrain tyres, as well as a snorkel for easy breathing in dusty conditions. Additional bush-friendly kit comes in the form of a black nudge bar, rock sliders and undercarriage protection plates.

Look on top and you’ll find a roof rack featuring accessories like a spade and high-lift jack, and it’s also compatible with camping equipment like a roof top tent. A black Pajero Sport bonnet decal further distinguishes the new edition, along with a wind deflector kit and protection covers for the door handles. There’s also a 4x4-friendly rubber carpet set to keep the interior clean during those muddy excursions. As per the regular Pajero Sport, interior features include leather seats, with power adjustment for the driver, and an 8.0-inch (20.32cm) infotainment system.

Power comes from the familiar 2.4-litre turbodiesel unit that produces 133kW and 430Nm. This is paired with an eight-speed autobox and Mitsubishi’s Super Select 4WD-II system, with four selectable off-road modes: 2H, 4H, 4HLc (high range with centre diff locked) and 4LLc (low range with centre diff locked). “Mitsubishi aims to be customer centric and Nampo Harvest Day is a great opportunity to engage with customers and fans regarding what they look for when shopping for or kitting out an off-road vehicle, allowing us to engineer special edition models such as the Shogun to fit those exact needs,” said Mitsubishi Motors SA marketing head Jeffrey Allison. While final specifications and pricing have yet to be announced, the company says that all modifications have been tested and improved by Mitsubishi Motors SA.