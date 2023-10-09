Mitsubishi might have pulled the covers off an all-new Triton overseas, but the local division is not finished with the current version just yet. The importer has announced a new GLX model, which serves as a special edition pitched just above the current Triton GL, which joined the line-up as a more affordable model back in 2022.

Priced at R529 900, the Mitsubishi Triton GLX edition costs just R10 000 more than the GL. For that small outlay it gains an upgraded Sony sound system and a number of exterior accessories, including a black nudge bar and rear sports bar set, Keko tonneau cover, double tube tow bar and tailgate lock. That’s in addition to the features already offered on the GL, which include automatic air conditioning, electric windows, dual front airbags, ABS braking and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Also as per the GL, the new GLX comes with the base-spec version of Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, offering 100kW and 324Nm, and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. The higher-specced Triton models, of course, come with a more powerful version of this motor, producing 133kW and 430Nm. However the starting price for these models is R110 000 more than the GLX. “The launch of the Triton GL has been beneficial in allowing MMSA to offer our customers greater versatility in the commercial vehicle market and attract more of those customers to the Mitsubishi brand,” said Jeffrey Allison, Mitsubishi Motors SA marketing head.

“However, it quickly became clear that the value for money proposition that the Triton GL double cab represents appealed to leisure customers as much as it did to those looking for a stylish workhorse. The fitment of a number of choice accessories to the limited edition GLX should cement its position as a vehicle that can fulfil both these roles seamlessly,” Allison added. After-sales back-up comes in the form of a three-year or 100 000km warranty and five-year or 90 000km service plan. Mitsubishi Triton Pricing (October 2023)

Single Cab: 2.4L DI 100kW GL manual 4x2 - R434 995 Double Cab:

2.4L DI 100kW GL manual 4x2 - R519 990 2.4L DI 100kW GLX manual 4x2 - R529 990* 2.4L DI 133kW manual 4x2 - R639 990

2.4L DI 133kW auto 4x2 - R659 990 2.4L DI 133kW manual 4x4 - R719 990 2.4L DI 133kW auto 4x4 - R739 990