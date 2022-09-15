New Ford Mustang revealed, and it keeps the muscle car tradition alive

Detroit - While Dodge seems to feel that the future of the muscle car is purely electric, Ford is keeping the traditional format alive with its new-generation Mustang. Revealed at the Detroit Motor Show on Wednesday evening, the new Ford Mustang promises to be the most exhilarating and visceral yet and as we hoped and expected, the V8 petrol engine format has been retained.

Beneath the bonnet of the GT model you’ll find an extensively updated version of the current ‘Coyote’ 5.0-litre V8, which remains naturally aspirated. While it promises more power than before, its outputs have yet to be revealed. The six-speed manual gearbox option has been retained for the GT, complete with a rev-matching function, and buyers can instead opt for a 10-speed autobox. Ford is also offering an updated version of the 2.3-litre, four-cylinder EcoBoost motor in the base Mustang. Opt for the Performance Pack, which adds various track-focused chassis features, and you’ll also get an electronic parking brake designed specifically to enable drifting for both novice drivers and experts.

Speaking of the cabin, Ford says the new Mustang’s fighter-jet-inspired cockpit is the most driver-centric of any Mustang to date. Its 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster is based on the same Unreal Engine 3D creation tool that’s used in modern video games, and it can be customised to display various animated designs. Furthermore, the cluster can be optionally configured to flow seamlessly into a 13.2-inch central infotainment system, which is angled towards the driver and powered by Ford’s Sync 4 system. “We knew what customers wanted and designed the most digital Mustang ever while retaining the all-important driver-focused cockpit,” said Ford’s interior design manager Ricardo Garcia.

“Removing some of these physical buttons, such as radio and climate control, and integrating them into a digital display was popular in research with Millennials, Gen-Z and traditional Mustang drivers alike,” Garcia added. We’re currently attending the new Ford Mustang reveal event in Detroit, so watch this space next week for a more comprehensive story on the newcomer. IOL Motoring