New Ford Ranger is here: South African pricing and specifications announced

Cape Town - The highly-anticipated new-generation Ford Ranger is launching in South Africa this week, featuring a muscular new look and advanced technologies that aim to make it the benchmark in its class. And, roll the drums, Ford has finally revealed pricing for the Double Cab models, which now form part of a simplified range of 13 derivatives, down from the previous generation’s 24 models. The Single Cab and Super Cab variants will follow in early 2023, Ford says.

Pricing starts at R486 000 for the Base Double Cab, while the XL kicks off at R529 900 and the XLT is priced from R592 700. But if you want the range-topping Wildtrak V6, be prepared to fork out R953 500. Ford Ranger Double Cab Pricing (December 2022) 2.0L SiT BASE 4x2 6MT - R486 000 2.0L SiT BASE 4x4 6MT - R528 600 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT - R529 900 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT - R544 400 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6MT - R607 300 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT - R621 900 2.0L SiT XLT 4x2 6AT - R592 700 2.0L SiT XLT 4x4 6AT - R669 800 2.0L BiT XLT 4x2 10AT - R702 300 2.0L BiT XLT 4x4 10AT - R782 100 2.0L BiT WILDTRAK 4x2 10AT - R778 300 2.0L BiT WILDTRAK 4x4 10AT - R867 700 3.0L V6 WILDTRAK 4WD 10AT - R953 500 The redesigned Ford Ranger boasts an upgraded chassis and a somewhat modernised cabin, complete with Ford’s latest SYNC 4A infotainment system, available with 10.1-inch or 12.0-inch touchscreens, while Wildtrak models also get a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assist features, which we’ll get to later.

Double Cab buyers get three engine choices, starting with a 2.0-litre single-turbo diesel variant that produces 125kW and 405Nm, and which can be paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. This engine is available with the Base, XL and XLT models. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak (left) and XLT (right) The XLT and Wildtrak are available with Ford’s 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo diesel, paired with a 10-speed autobox, and credited with 154kW and 500Nm. But the engine we’re all looking forward to is the new locally-built 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, which is good for 184kW and 600Nm. And whereas the 2.0-litre models are offered with a traditional shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system, the V6 comes with a new full-time 4WD set-up with an Electromagnetic Transfer Case.

The grade walk As mentioned, there are four specification grades for customers to choose from, so let’s take a closer look at what each offers in terms of standard features. The Ford Ranger Base, as its name implies, is the workhorse of the range and it comes with vinyl seats and flooring to enhance long-term durability.

But the entry-level bakkie does come with more cabin tech than you might expect, with standard features including an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 1.01-inch LCD portrait infotainment system with SYNC 4A and four speakers. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are also part of the deal here, while USB A and USB C ports further enhance connectivity. Also standard is an embedded FordPass Connect Modem. Comfort features in the Base include manual air conditioning, electric windows and a multi-function steering wheel that’s adjustable for both height and reach. Safety kit comprises seven airbags, including a driver’s knee bag, as well as Dynamic Stability Control, Load Adaptive Control, Roll Over Mitigation and Trailer Sway Control. Next up in the range, the Ford Ranger XL gains 16-inch alloy wheels, body coloured front bumper and a locking rear differential, while the cabin receives cloth seat upholstery as well as carpeting.

The XL also gains power adjustable mirrors, a 12-volt socket for rear occupants, and a full Thatcham-grade security system. The Ford Ranger XLT kicks things up a notch with C-clamp LED headlights, partially chromed grille, body colour mirrors and door handles, running boards, tow bar and a spray-in bed liner with integrated 12V power sockets. Cabin amenities in the XLT include upgraded cloth seats with six-way adjustment for the front occupants, push-button start, cruise control, reverse camera with front and rear parking sensors, six-speakers, auto headlights and wipers. This model also ships with driver-selectable drive modes in the form of Normal, Eco, Tow and Slippery.

However those seeking a more stylish or luxurious version of the XLT can choose from no less than six Upgrade Packs. Depending on the package selected they add a variety of features including dual-zone climate control, wireless charging, navigation, Automatic Emergency Braking, a sports bar and 18-inch Sport alloy wheels to name just a few of the many options available. Alternatively, you could just opt for the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak, which sits atop the range until the next Raptor arrives next year. The Wildtrak variants ship with 18-inch wheels, all-season tyres and a drop-in bed liner with 12-volt socket and 240V power output linked to a 400W inverter.

Cabin features include dual-zone climate control, with rear ventilation, ambient lighting, leather seats with eight-way power adjustment upfront, an upgraded 12.0-inch infotainment system, 10-speaker B&O premium audio system, wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera and fully automated Active Park Assist 2.0. The range-topper comes with an enhanced range of driver assist features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and Lane Centring, Blind Spot Monitoring with Trailer Coverage, Evasive Steer Assist, Cross Traffic Alert and Reverse Brake Assist. Given what’s already standard there aren’t many options offered in the Wildtrak, but customers can opt for a power roller shutter, cargo management system and 20-inch alloy wheels.