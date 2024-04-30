The new Ford Territory has landed in South Africa and it’s ready to do battle with midsize SUV contenders like the Toyota Rav4 and Hyundai Tucson. Unlike its larger Aussie-built predecessor from the early 2000s, the new Territory is built in China through a joint venture with JAC, and it will also have to compete with the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro on local shores.

The Territory is available in three front-wheel drive versions, all powered by a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine that offers 138kW and 318Nm. It pairs up with a seven-speed dual-clutch automated gearbox and driver can flick between four drive modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, and Mountain. Similar in size to the aforementioned Rav4 and Tucson, the Territory is 4.630mm long and has seating for five occupants, with boot space amounting to 448 litres, extending to 1,422 with the rear seats folded flat. Here’s how much you’ll pay for the new Ford Territory in South Africa

But what do you get for that money? The Ambiente base model ships with 18-inch alloy wheels, as well as privacy glass, cruise control, manual air conditioning system with rear ventilation, rear park distance control, multi-function steering wheel and a 12.3-inch (31.2cm) touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Safety kit includes six airbags, ESP stability control and traction control.

Trend specification adds a powered tailgate, as well as dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, reverse camera, electrochromatic rearview mirror, auto headlights and wipers and vinyl seat upholstery. The Titanium ups the ante with 19-inch double-spoke alloy wheels, panoramic moon roof, full leather interior with power-adjustable front seats, multi-colour LED ambient lighting system, front parking sensors, eight-speaker audio system and 12,3-inch LCD instrument cluster. The flagship also gains a driver assistance safety pack, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and Forward Collision Warning with Pedestrian Detection.