NEW MODEL: Everything you need to know about the 2021 Mazda BT-50

MIDRAND - Mazda Southern Africa has confirmed the local introduction of the all-new BT-50 bakkie. The 2021 Mazda BT-50 is fully redesigned from the ground up and is built in Thailand and it will be fully revealed on July 15th with an online reveal on the company’s social media pages on YouTube and Facebook. Here’s everything we know about it so far: 2021 Mazda BT-50 As an evolution of Mazda’s Kodo design, the new BT-50 is said to give life to a new form of elegance rooted in Japanese aesthetics. Mazda’s Kodo – Soul of Motion design language is immediately evident right from the front of the vehicle with the prominent front grille, and the 3 dimensional signature wing that extends out towards the side.

The design of the headlights is distinct and sharp, taking in cues from Mazda’s SUV range. From the first glance, the 2021 BT-50 expresses unique power, toughness and utilitarian functionality, ready for adventure and built for working purposes, while appealing to lifestyle customers with its unique design. The new 2021 Mazda BT-50 isn't all about utility, but bold evolution, designed with the goal of being a vehicle that customers can take pride in owning, they say. This new bakkie embodies Mazda’s desire to enrich the lives of its customers with an exciting value proposition when it goes on sale in South Africa later this year. 2021 Mazda BT-50 The interior cabin space has been carefully crafted to express Mazda’s commitment to human centric design. Everything from the dashboard, to the steering wheel, seats and centre console has been redesigned to ensure that drivers feel connected to their vehicle and as comfortable as they can be. (No pictures supplied)

The new BT-50 comes standard with a generous level of features, including MZD Connect Infotainment System with up to 21cm display screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Reverse camera, Parking sensors, LED headlamps, Hill Launch Assist, Hill Descent Control, Trailer Sway Mitigation, 7 airbags and Cruise Control. 2021 Mazda BT-50 The local BT-50 model line-up consists of three derivatives: Active, Dynamic and Individual and has been aligned with that of Mazda’s local passenger car range. The Active model features a new 1.9L diesel engine with automatic or manual gearbox, producing 121kW of power and 213Nm of torque.

The Dynamic and Individual models feature a new 3.0-litre turbodiesel engine with 6-speed automatic gearbox that boasts 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque. The Individual model is available with the 4x4 drivetrain, whereas all other models are available in the 4x2 drivetrain. “We could not be prouder or more excited to launch the new BT-50 in Southern Africa now. The vehicle has a long history locally and internationally. It has been reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up, with all the utilitarian value of a double-cab bakkie, and all the comfort and technology expected of an SUV. We are confident it will be met with enthusiasm by our customers as a true stand-out and another bold reflection on our Japanese Heritage,” says Craig Roberts, managing director of Mazda Southern Africa.