New Opel Frontera debuts as potential Duster rival, but will it come to SA?

Opel has revealed a new compact SUV called the Frontera, digging up an old name once used on a rugged Isuzu based model offered in certain markets back in the 1990s. The new version is nothing like its distant predecessor however. It’s also markedly different from the Crossland that it’s looking set to replace.

Built on the Stellantis Smart Car architecture, sharing many of its bits with the new SA-bound Citroen C3 Aircross, the 2024 Opel Frontera is larger and more rugged looking than the Crossland. Its 460 litre boot volume is also somewhat generous for its class. Yet given that it’s being touted on some fronts as a Renault Duster rival, perhaps its name is appropriate after all? The new Frontera has yet to be confirmed for the South African market, however it could make a good fit if Stellantis gets the pricing to line up with Indian-built contenders like the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda Element.

Powertrain details remain under wraps for now, but Opel says it will be offered in 48-volt mild hybrid as well as full electric versions in Europe. The ICE models will almost certainly be powered by the firm’s 1.2-litre turbopetrol triple, which owes its origins to Peugeot. However Opel says that regardless of which powertrain is chosen, buyers can look forward to a “high level of driving pleasure” thanks to Opel-specific chassis tuning. “The engineers in Rüsselsheim paid close attention to optimising body control and delivering Opel typical driving characteristics – even when travelling at high speeds on the German Autobahn”.

2024 Opel Frontera The cabin features Opel’s ‘Pure Panel’ design with two 10-inch displays and a modern infotainment system, which also offers a “digital detox” mode. It also features a cooled wireless charger, multiple USB ports in the front and back and a flexible strap designed to hold larger devices like tablets in place. Could the new Frontier revive Opel’s fortunes on the local market? We think if any of the German brand’s modern cars could do that, this is surely it?