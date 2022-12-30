REVIEW: New Nissan Qashqai is striking and sophisticated

REVIEW: Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus Johannesburg – Through its first two generations the Nissan Qashqai was a relatively affordable but somewhat conservative player in the compact-to-medium SUV space, but the third-generation model that was launched in South Africa recently is a whole new ball game.

Most vehicles in this segment have moved upmarket and the new Nissan Qashqai is no exception, with its starting price of R568 200 for the manual transmission base model (who still buys a manual in this segment?) while the top-of-the-pile Acenta Plus that we had on test recently commands R670 000 (in December 2022). All are powered by a 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine. Sure, that seems a bit steep for a Nissan Qashqai, but there are two things to keep in mind here. For starters, rivals with similar specs such as the Toyota Rav4, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson are all priced in the R650 000 – R700 000 ballpark. Second, the redesigned Nissan is quite a bit more sophisticated than its predecessor. Built on the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s new CMF-C architecture, the new Qashqai is 48mm longer and 29mm wider than the previous version, but despite this it has only gained 37kg in weight, while torsional stiffness is significantly improved.

But the real drawcard for consumers will probably be its striking new exterior design, with its crisp, chiselled lines, 19-inch Diamond Cut alloy wheels, boomerang headlights and large V-Motion grille. What is it like to drive? The new Nissan’s beauty is more than skin deep and on the road the SUV is impressively quiet and refined. It has a sophisticated feel to it and although the suspension is a little on the firm side, which you’ll feel over larger speed bumps, the ride quality is still more than acceptably comfortable.

Being engineered for European roads, it handles well for an SUV and the steering feels communicative and well weighted. Power comes from a 1.3-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 110kW and 250Nm, fed to the front wheels via a CVT gearbox. If you opt for the manual base model, outputs are restricted to 96kW and 240Nm. The 110kW automatic model that we spent time with delivered adequate performance. There’s enough low-down torque to avoid the excessive revving that results in that annoying CVT drone, most of the time at least.

As for fuel consumption, we achieved 6.6 litres per 100km at highway speeds, while in-town driving saw the readout climb to 10.7 litres per 100km, and that’s after some careful driving. Show some right pedal enthusiasm and it can easily swing towards the 13 litres/100km mark. What’s it like inside? That refined and sophisticated feel that I referred to earlier? That’s very much apparent in the cabin design of the new Qashqai, with its tastefully executed lines and high-quality materials. The command centre is a new 12.3-inch (31cm) touchscreen infotainment system, which impressed us with its crisp, modern graphics. The system was also fairly easy to operate, with main menu items placed along the right side of the screen. The new dashboard also has separate ventilation controls below the screen which are user friendly.

Sadly the digital instrument cluster that is available overseas isn’t fitted to the South African models, which ship with conventional analogue dials. Equipment is generous in the range-topping Acenta Pus model, which comes with a 10-speaker Bose sound system and diamond-quilted leather seats with electric adjustment as well as heating and massaging for the front occupants. As with the mid-range Acenta model, it also comes with automatic climate control and Nissan’s Pro Pilot driver assist package, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assist. Click here for a full-grade walk. Is the Nissan Qashqai practical?

Rear legroom is decent enough, as there is a little bit of stretching space for normal sized occupants, but it’s not as spacious as some rivals. Rear headroom should be sufficient for most passengers, but taller folk might struggle. The boot has a volume of 504 litres with the seats in place and 1 593 litres with them folded. The loading compartment is a bit on the shallow side, but the area is quite vast. VERDICT

While it has become somewhat more expensive, the Nissan Qashqai has made a decent stride upmarket with a package that is somewhat more refined and better equipped than its predecessor. Its striking design and smart cabin are also likely to win fans. The Qashqai has an impressive warranty, valid for six years or 150 000km, but the three-year/90 000km service plan is unfair on those who don’t do high mileages. FACTS: Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus

Price: R670 600 Engine: 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder, turbopetrol Gearbox: CVT

Drive: Front-wheel drive Power: 110kW from 5 500rpm Torque: 250Nm from 3 750rpm

Fuel use, highway: 6.6 litres/100km (tested) Fuel use, urban: 10.7 litres/100km (tested) Ground clearance: 193mm

Fuel tank capacity: 65 litres Boot volume: 504 litres Warranty: 6-year/150 000km