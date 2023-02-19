Long-term wrap: Ford Ranger Raptor SE was like a fortress on wheels

By: Justin Jacobs Pretoria - With the imminent launch of the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor, we decided to share some of our highlights with regards to our long-term unit. We have covered this car extensively over the past year-and-a-bit, when it became part of the team but there are a few instances where it really stood out. Here is an account of where our Raptor stood out for me personally.

During our time with the Ranger Raptor, I had become a new dad and it wasn’t long before the little one had to head off to daycare. Driving around with a baby is actually quite stressful, especially in South Africa where the rule of the road is not even considered by most who use it. My first attempt was rather daunting as I was in a little hatchback that very quickly became like camel fodder to the taxis. We’ve all been in that situation where one or four taxis decide that you don’t matter and they just cut you off. They bully you into submission. Having to deal with a crying baby, a plethora of potholes and frankly dangerous drivers is not a good experience. Your child’s safety comes first so you end up being a victim on the road to anyone who attempts to cut you off, stop in front of you or almost T-bones you at an intersection because they refuse to stop. This was a daily occurrence for a good week. Then came the Raptor and things changed. With the baby seat clipped into the ISOFIX buckles, the calming tunes playing via the Apple CarPlay, I headed out on the ‘school run’. What happened next was shocking…

Nothing. Nothing went wrong. Sure, the baby was crying again but the taxis gave way to me. People would think twice before cutting me off and at the intersections with traffic lights that were out everyone waited for me to make a move. Behind the wheel of the Raptor I didn’t even notice the potholes or speed humps. On the second day the little one didn’t even cry any more, probably due to the Raptor’s ride comfort and the lack of stress from me. I felt safe. I could deal with the child where needed without having to worry about those other issues. I also felt at ease when the wife used the vehicle. I didn’t have to tell her to watch out for potholes, while other drivers gave her space and respect. She noted the same sense of calm when behind the wheel of the Raptor. I was at ease knowing that she was in a vehicle that could deal with many of the issues that we face on the roads today. When it rained and the roads became flooded, both her and I would not bat an eyelid. It was like driving a fortress on wheels.

On one occasion there was an accident that happened right in front of me. Two vehicles collided. Cars were slamming on brakes, swerving in the road and I had to act fast to avoid being involved. A quick turn to the left and I was up on the pavement, around the chaos and back on the road. Truth be told, I was still processing the accident before I realised that, without hesitation, I just climbed the pavement to avoid it. To the Raptor, though, it was as if I had just gone over a speed hump… There are many things to say about the Ranger Raptor that we still haven’t said, but for me this was a vehicle that truly did become a companion, like a trustworthy dog that is by your side through thick and thin, good times and bad. The Raptor had my back when I needed it most. It did not disappoint, it did what it was supposed to do and it did it exceptionally well. Sure, the new one is a jaw-dropping machine – bigger, faster and more powerful with more tech and even more capable, but this first-gen Raptor that graced us with its presence will forever have a place in our hearts.

