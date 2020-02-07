From panic among South Africans living in coronavirus-hit China to the arrest warrant issued for Jacob Zuma, these were big stories on IOL this week:

Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma after he failed to appear in court on corruption charges. Pillay also cast doubt on the medical certificate handed to the court by Zuma’s lawyer.

Durban homeowner fined R5 000 for ‘fixing up his neighbourhood’

Chatsworth resident Pat Naicker was slapped with a R5000 fine for fixing up and cleaning vacant land next to his home that was previously neglected and an eyesore to the neighbourhood.

Naicker was fined after tidying up a municipal area, installing a drainage system and building a staircase next to his home and that of his neighbour.

UKZN suspends lectures at all campuses after violent protests

The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme following a wave of violence that has seen students rampaging and torching buildings.

A kitchen at the university’s Edgewood campus, a section of the gymnasium at the Westville campus and a guardhouse and kitchen at the Pietermaritzburg were among the buildings which were set alight.

SA citizens in Wuhan fearful as coronavirus death toll rises dramatically

South Africans living in China have recounted the terror of being trapped there as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise. They are appealing to the SA government to help bring them home.

Trump to press ahead with re-election campaign after impeachment trial flops

The Democratic-led impeachment drive that US President Donald Trump repeatedly denounced as illegitimate crashed to a halt in the Republican-led Senate this week.

Advisers say Trump will now concentrate fully into his re-election campaign and efforts to fulfil promises he has made to his supporters and the electorate.



