Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has suspended all academic activities for the rest of the week.
The university which has been the battleground for students protesting the payment of historical debt announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had taken the decision to suspend activities at all its campuses until Monday following a wave of violence that has seen students rampaging and torching buildings.
In a statement on Tuesday the university said: "In view of the ongoing disruptions, the University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a decision to suspend with immediate effect the academic programme on all campuses until Friday, 7 February 2020. The academic programme will resume on Monday, 10 February 2020. The decision to suspend academic activities was taken in the best interests of the University".
Earlier in the day the university suspended lectures at its Edgewood campus after students torched a a kitchen next to a lecture hall last on Monday night.
UKZN spokesman Ashton Bodrick said protesters committed acts of arson and damaged property on the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses on Monday night and in the early hours Tuesday morning.