Late ‘prophet’ TB Joshua allegedly raped and tortured disciples, BBC Africa docuseries finds

A recent documentary by BBC Africa Eye has uncovered evidence that former leader of one of the worlds largest Christian evangelical movements, TB Joshua allegedly abused and tortured former members of the Synagogue Church of all Nations. While the Synagogue Church of all Nations told BBC Africa Eye the allegations were false, dozens of its former congregants detailed abuse, including rape, flogging and forced abortions at the hands of the late Joshua.

Joshua died on June 5, 2021. The allegations made by more than 25 former disciples span almost 30 years in the film titled ‘Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua’ by Charlie Northcott and Helen Spooner. The members are from the UK, Nigeria, US, South Africa, Ghana, Namibia and Germany.

The similar testimonies given by the former members, some of whom were between the ages of 15 and 21 when they joined, detailed their experiences within the church up until 2019. Over a two year period, BBC Africa Eye spoke to these former members and found that Joshua whipped and chained people and also abused children. Numerous women said they were repeatedly raped by Joshua within the compound in Lagos, Nigeria.

Members were allegedly forced to have abortions inside the church following the alleged rapes by Joshua. One woman said she had five abortions. There were also first-hand accounts of how Joshua faked his so-called miracles which he broadcast on television for the world to see.

Temitope Balogun Joshua aka TB Joshua founded the Synagogue Church of all Nations and preached a message of success and wealth accumulation over his decades in ‘service’. At the time of his death, he was a multi-millionaire. After Joshua’s passing, his wife Evelyn took over the church.

During the course of the investigation, the church was contacted for a comment on the allegations made by the some 25 witnesses. “Making unfounded allegations against Prophet TB Joshua is not a new occurrence ... None of the allegations was ever substantiated,” the Synagogue Church of All Nations replied. Many of the witnesses also alleged that authorities they reported Joshua’s abuse to, were unhelpful and that investigations never materialised.

A British husband and wife sent eyewitness accounts and video evidence to the British High Commission in Nigeria in March 2010 after fleeing the church, but claimed no action was taken. The wife claimed she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped by Joshua. The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said they take allegations of sexual abuse seriously and that British victims should contact the relevant authorities with their allegations.