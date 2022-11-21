WATCH: Equatorial Guinea leader looks set to extend 43-year presidency as votes trickle in

Cape Town – The president of Equatorial Guinea, 80-year-old Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, who has served as president of the country since August 1979, is setting his eyes on a sixth term in office after elections were held in the small African country on Sunday. Incumbent President Obiang Nguema is facing Esono Ondo, leader of opposition Convergence for Social Democracy party.

Citing Anadolu Agency, out of a population of less than 2 million, about 400 000 voters were expected to cast their ballots in Sunday’s election. Voters also cast their ballots for 100 members of the Chamber of Deputies and 55 members of the Senate.

Obiang has been in power for 43 years, making him the world’s longest-standing leader. A politician and former military officer, Obian has served as the second president of Equatorial Guinea since August 1979, when he snatched power in a coup. The AU deployed an AU election observation mission to the country to observe its presidential, legislative and municipal elections.

The election observation mission included 53 members drawn from various AU member states, the permanent representatives committee of the AU, members of Pan African Parliament and civil society organisations supported by a team of experts drawn from the AU commission and independent experts, the AU said in a statement last week. The AU-led observation mission is being led by José Mário Vaz, former president of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, and has been deployed from November 13 to 26.

