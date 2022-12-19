ANC’s Top 7 women: are the Ramokgopas related?

There has been some uncertainty around whether two out of the three women elected to the ANC’s Top 7 positions are related or not? On Monday, former Gauteng health MEC Dr Gwen Ramokgopa was announced the governing party’s new treasurer-general at the ANC’s elective conference held in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Maropene Ramokgopa was voted second deputy secretary-general. While many are left wondering if the two women are siblings or share relations, according to their close associates they are not related but share a surname. Shortly after Gwen Ramokgopa was announced treasurer-general, the two women could be seen hugging and chuckling, with Maropene Ramokgopa wearing a sweater with her surname on it.

Gwen is, however, related to another ANC member. She is the aunt of former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa who currently serves as head of the infrastructure and investment office in the Presidency. Gwen received 1 809 votes becoming the first woman to take up the position in the history of the ANC, while Maropene got 2 373 votes.

According electoral chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe, in the category there were 12 spoilt ballots while 40 delegates abstained from voting. Other hopefuls for the position included President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political adviser Benjamin “Benji” Chauke who received 590 votes; the party’s current acting national spokesperson Pule Mabe 1 652 votes; and former Ekurhuleni mayor and provincial chairperson Mzwandile Masina 281 votes. Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates with the party’s treasurer-elect, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa at the ANC’s 55th elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Maropene on the other hand emerged as the winner of the newly created position after the ANC amended its constitution at the weekend to accommodate the seventh person.

She beat ANC Western Cape contender Ronaldo Nalumango who got 1 948 votes. Maropene will work alongside former Gauteng premier and provincial committee member Nomvula Mokonyane who won the seat of first deputy secretary-general with 2 195 votes. Her contender Tina Joemat-Pettersson who received 2 145 votes. Newly elected ANC leader, President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Maropene Ramokgopa, who was elected as the ANC’s second deputy secretary-general. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK Read more on results from the ANC’s elective conference.