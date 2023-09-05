Apply now: These Gauteng-based jobs don’t require a tertiary qualification

While this may prove true, it does not mean that those with little to no qualifications should give up on seeking jobs.
Did you know that it is possible to get a well-paying job even when you do not have tertiary or formal education?
The prevalent consensus among South Africans is that the more educated you are with as many qualifications as possible, the higher your chances of getting a job.
While this may prove true, it does not mean that those with little to no qualifications should give up on seeking jobs. If you expand your horizons, you can realise that there are work opportunities there for you too.
Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.
English Tutor
Company: Genius Premium Tuition
Location: Johannesburg North
R300 an hour
You can work part-time, on a temporary basis, or do an internship.
Apply here
Cashier
Company: Max Recruitment
Johannesburg
R7,000 - R8,000 a month, full-time
Requirements:
Grade 12
Two years of previous cashier experience
No criminal record
Basic mathematics/accounting
Computer literate (Excel)
Apply here
Bartender
Company: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Melrose Arch
Johannesburg
Full-time
Requirements:
Matric
At least one year of related work experience
Apply here
Vodacom Store Manager
Company: Cellular Citi Group
Sandton
R10 000 - R15 000 a month, - Full-time
Requirements:
Microsoft Advanced Excel: 3 years (Preferred)
Code 08/10 drivers licence (required)
Previous experience working at a Vodacom store.
Customer service controller
Company: The Estée Lauder Companies
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Customer care experience of at least three to five years in a call centre or customer care service department
Team leadership. You must have at least two years of management experience in the role of customer care team leader.
Prior work experience in a fast-paced environment
Apply here
Administrative Assistant
Company: Marvel Placement Consultants
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements
Matric.
Advantageous: Relevant tertiary qualifications
Beneficial: Knowledge of Microsoft Office
Apply here
Thrive (ZAF VCS)
Company: Amazon Development Centre (South Africa) (Proprietary) Limited
Remote
Requirements:
Ability to work lawfully in South Africa.
Submit a copy of either your identity document or your passport and any applicable work permit if you are a foreign national, along with an updated curriculum vitae.
Apply here
Customer Service Representative
Elchemie
Boksburg, Gauteng
R400 000 - R450 000 a year
IOL