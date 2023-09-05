Independent Online
Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Apply now: These Gauteng-based jobs don’t require a tertiary qualification

If you expand your horizons, you can realise that there are work opportunities there for you too. Picture: Pexels

Published 2h ago

Share

While this may prove true, it does not mean that those with little to no qualifications should give up on seeking jobs.

Did you know that it is possible to get a well-paying job even when you do not have tertiary or formal education?

The prevalent consensus among South Africans is that the more educated you are with as many qualifications as possible, the higher your chances of getting a job.

While this may prove true, it does not mean that those with little to no qualifications should give up on seeking jobs. If you expand your horizons, you can realise that there are work opportunities there for you too.

Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.

English Tutor

Company: Genius Premium Tuition

Location: Johannesburg North

R300 an hour

You can work part-time, on a temporary basis, or do an internship.

Apply here

Cashier

Company: Max Recruitment

Johannesburg

R7,000 - R8,000 a month, full-time

Requirements:

Grade 12

Two years of previous cashier experience

No criminal record

Basic mathematics/accounting

Computer literate (Excel)

Apply here

Bartender

Company: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Melrose Arch

Johannesburg

Full-time

Requirements:

Matric

At least one year of related work experience

Apply here

Vodacom Store Manager

Company: Cellular Citi Group

Sandton

R10 000 - R15 000 a month, - Full-time

Requirements:

Microsoft Advanced Excel: 3 years (Preferred)

Code 08/10 drivers licence (required)

Previous experience working at a Vodacom store.

Customer service controller

Company: The Estée Lauder Companies

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements:

Customer care experience of at least three to five years in a call centre or customer care service department

Team leadership. You must have at least two years of management experience in the role of customer care team leader.

Prior work experience in a fast-paced environment

Apply here

Administrative Assistant

Company: Marvel Placement Consultants

Location: Johannesburg

Requirements

Matric.

Advantageous: Relevant tertiary qualifications

Beneficial: Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Apply here

Thrive (ZAF VCS)

Company: Amazon Development Centre (South Africa) (Proprietary) Limited

Remote

Requirements:

Ability to work lawfully in South Africa.

Submit a copy of either your identity document or your passport and any applicable work permit if you are a foreign national, along with an updated curriculum vitae.

Apply here

Customer Service Representative

Elchemie

Boksburg, Gauteng

R400 000 - R450 000 a year

IOL

