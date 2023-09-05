Apply now: These Gauteng-based jobs don’t require a tertiary qualification

While this may prove true, it does not mean that those with little to no qualifications should give up on seeking jobs. Did you know that it is possible to get a well-paying job even when you do not have tertiary or formal education?

English Tutor Company: Genius Premium Tuition Location: Johannesburg North

R300 an hour You can work part-time, on a temporary basis, or do an internship. Apply here

Cashier Company: Max Recruitment Johannesburg

R7,000 - R8,000 a month, full-time Requirements: Grade 12

Two years of previous cashier experience No criminal record Basic mathematics/accounting

Computer literate (Excel) Apply here

Bartender Company: Protea Hotel Fire & Ice Melrose Arch Johannesburg

Full-time Requirements: Matric

At least one year of related work experience Apply here Vodacom Store Manager

Company: Cellular Citi Group Sandton R10 000 - R15 000 a month, - Full-time

Requirements: Microsoft Advanced Excel: 3 years (Preferred) Code 08/10 drivers licence (required)

Previous experience working at a Vodacom store. Customer service controller

Company: The Estée Lauder Companies Location: Johannesburg Requirements:

Customer care experience of at least three to five years in a call centre or customer care service department Team leadership. You must have at least two years of management experience in the role of customer care team leader. Prior work experience in a fast-paced environment

Apply here Administrative Assistant

Company: Marvel Placement Consultants Location: Johannesburg Requirements

Matric. Advantageous: Relevant tertiary qualifications Beneficial: Knowledge of Microsoft Office

Apply here Thrive (ZAF VCS)

Company: Amazon Development Centre (South Africa) (Proprietary) Limited Remote Requirements:

Ability to work lawfully in South Africa. Submit a copy of either your identity document or your passport and any applicable work permit if you are a foreign national, along with an updated curriculum vitae. Apply here

Customer Service Representative Elchemie

Boksburg, Gauteng R400 000 - R450 000 a year