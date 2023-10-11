Company mounts seven of their cars on top of each other to prove durability

Businesses, especially car companies, are raising the ante when it comes to proving their vehicles’ durability. A vehicle company sought to give a show-stopping unveiling and shut up the naysayers by doing a wild unveiling of its new cars.

The Chinese auto-maker, Chery, advertised its new eQ7 electric cars by erecting a car tower with unique metallic supports placed between automobiles to hold them. That is, the vehicle at the bottom bears the weight of six more eQ7s stacked on top of it. In November, Chery's new electric vehicle was introduced to the local market. According to the business, it strikes a balance between quality and price.

They went on to say that it has an intriguing look and an official driving range of between 412 to 512 kilometres on a fully charged battery. However, the marketing stunt is not new but has proven to still have the "wow factor," according to netizens. South-African billionaire Elon Musk also has a knack for off-kilter displays.

In 2019, he had a humiliating display when he tried to prove that Tesla’s “bullet proof” cyber-truck was strong by smashing its window and leaving massive dents. “It took exactly two minutes and 27 seconds for Elon Musk to go from bragging about his newest car to uttering oh my f****** god,” reported ‘BuzzFeed News’. In response to an individual’s comment on X, formerly Twitter, Musk subsequently detailed what had gone wrong.

He said that the hammer’s impact on the door fractured the base of the glass, which is why the steel ball did not bounce off. Musk also suggested that they do the steel ball test on the glass before attempting to open the door. “Should have used a steel ball on the window before sledge-hammering the door,” he wrote.