Court grants urgent interdict against taxi violence in City of Cape Town

The Western Cape High Court granted the City of Cape Town a late night urgent interdict against Santaco’s taxi strike violence on Monday. The City joined as an applicant in proceedings on Monday night, when Golden Arrow sought a contempt order against South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) for strike-related violence perpetrated this week.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s order. The order stated that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may unreasonably obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle on any public road, throughout the City Metropole, in such manner as to harm passengers, or delay or impede the flow of traffic. The interdict further prohibited any person from interfering with the operations of any transportation depot. “We welcome the High Court granting us an interdict against Santaco’s taxi strike violence, including attempts to blockade routes and threaten other transport modes and commuters.

“The City will uphold the rule of law without fear or favour as was demonstrated earlier [on Monday] with the clearing and impounding of vehicles blockading major routes. This interdict further empowers our work with SAPS to keep our roads open, protect buses and commuters, and arrest the perpetrators of disorder,” Hill-Lewis said. He further reiterated that until the violence stops, there can be no further discussions. “We call on Santaco to stop the violence immediately and return peacefully to the negotiation table,” he added.