14 foreign nationals arrested with fraudulent ID books

Police arrested 14 foreign nationals in the Cape Town city centre during an integrated operation at a local hotel. Officers were led to a hotel room where they arrested all 14 individuals on Friday, January 5.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the suspects, five men and nine women face charges of fraud. “The members entered a local hotel and identified a room where they found 14 foreign nationals. They searched the room and confiscated three Apple MacBooks, 13 Apple Pro iPhones including bank cards and fraudulent identity books. It is alleged that the suspects booked into the hotel and paid with fraudulent bank cards,” Swartbooi said. The 14 suspects were found in possession of fraudulent ID documents and bank cards. Photo: SAPS Once charged the suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

In a separate incident on the same day. Police officers attached to the Lentegeur Police Serious and Violent Crimes were conducting tracing operations when they received information about a wanted suspect driving a green Fiat Uno. “The members identified and stopped the vehicle, where after they searched all the occupants and the vehicle. They seized a CZ 7.65 pistol with ammunition and detained three suspects on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. On Saturday, January 7, Tulbagh police responded to a request by members of Saron police who received information about a robbery in progress. “Whilst patrolling the Provincial R46 road they located the vehicle which resulted in a high-speed chase. The chase came to a halt when the police members stopped the vehicle near Riebeeck Kasteel. They searched the occupants and the vehicle and, in the process confiscated an imitation firearm, and goods, presumed to be the stolen property,” Swartbooi said.