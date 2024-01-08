Cops discover fake booze distillery in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Cape Town law enforcement officers cracked down on an illegal distillery in Khayelitsha where people were allegedly dealing in, and manufacturing, alcohol. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the officers were out on patrol in the area on Friday when they came across the goods.

“On January 5 at approximately 10.50pm, while on patrol, Law Enforcement LEAP officers in Harare, Khayelitsha, spotted a silver Suzuki with two occupants on Oscar Mpetha Road, Kuyasa,” he said. “The vehicle seemed heavily loaded but had only two occupants, which seemed odd and raised the suspicion of the officers.” According to Dyason, after officers stopped and searched the vehicle they found eight 25-litre sealed canisters containing what they thought were chemicals.

“The driver claimed it was water. The officers then took the vehicle to Harare SAPS and went with the two suspects to their residence,” he said. At the property, the officers discovered several bottles of various alcohol brands like Old Buck Gin, Gordon’s Gin, Jameson Whiskey and Smirnoff Vodka. The officers also found empty boxes of Gordon’s Gin bottles, bottle caps and stickers as well as 17 sealed 25-litre canisters containing chemicals. Nine large canvas bags of empty Old Buck and Gordon’s Gin 750ml bottles, Gordon’s Gin cardboard boxes and R2750 in cash were also discovered.