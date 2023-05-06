Pretoria - A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Alberton for dealing in drugs, and selling the illegal substances to school children. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said drugs were valued at R800.

“On Wednesday, May 3 in the Alberton area at 14:30, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) arrested a suspect for possession and possible dealing in drugs, and illegal substances were confiscated,” Thepa said. “Following a tip-off from the community about an individual selling drugs to school children, officers visited the Alberton informal settlement on Radio Street where a 40-year-old male was found in possession of 39 ziplock bags of dagga, with a value of R800. A 40-year-old man is expected to appear at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested for allegedly selling drugs to learners. Photo: EMPD The suspect was arrested and is being detained at the Alberton police station, said Thepa.

He is expected in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of illegal substances and dealing, said Thepa. The EMPD has applauded members of the community who assist in bringing drug-dealing offenders to book, and fighting the drug scourge across the City of Ekurhuleni. Last month, police confiscated several illicit substances and pairs of scissors from pupils at Dowerglen Secondary School in Ekurhuleni.

Hundreds of pupils at Dowerglen Secondary School were search by police officers. Photo: EMPD “On April 21, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s social crime prevention and K9 units, in conjunction with the Edenvale SAPS, conducted a school search at Dowerglen Secondary School, where illicit substances and dangerous weapons were confiscated,” said Thepa. “In the successful operation, 425 female and 399 male learners were searched. On the premises, 16 classrooms and four bathrooms were searched, while outside the classes, the scholar transporters outside the school yard, were also searched. “During the intervention, members discovered two packets of dagga, three scissors, one e-cigarette, one packet of condoms, and two ziploc bags of dagga abandoned on the school grounds.”