Abalone and diving equipment worth R1.2 million seized

A joint operation by a multidisciplinary team of investigators led to the seizure of abalone and diving equipment worth R1.2 million in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape on Saturday. The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the team comprised out of members from the Economic Protected Resources (EPR) team of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Hawks in Gqeberha jointly with Dark Water Operations, Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) and South African Police Service Port of Entry.

“The members busted and seized 26 abalone bags, a rubber duck, and diving equipment worth R1.2 million,” Mgolodela said. She said information was received at about 4am illegal activity at Smelly Creek on Saturday which had the teams jump into action. An operation led to the seizure of abalone and diving equipment worth R1.2 million in the Eastern Cape. Photo: Hawks “It is alleged that on December 9, at about 4am EPR members received information indicating where a rubber duck was about to offload abalone onto a vehicle,” Mgolodela said.