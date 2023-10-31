Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Accounts clerk accused of defrauding Massmart of R3 million to appear in Durban court

A 38-year-old man, facing 50 counts of fraud, is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

A 38-year-old man, facing 50 counts of fraud, is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Published 28m ago

Share

A 38-year-old man, facing 50 counts of fraud, is set to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The accused, who cannot be named until he has appeared, is accused of defrauding retail and wholesale group, Massmart, out of R3 million in one of his schemes.

South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the man was arrested by police in KwaNdengezi.

“The suspect’s arrest comes after a complainant was laid by his previous employer,” Mogale said.

“It was reported that the suspect was employed as an accounts payable clerk for Massmart but he fraudulently reallocated funds of unpaid invoices together with his two accomplices who then directed the final payments to various bank accounts.”

She said during the accused’s crime spree, he enticed a service provider to invoice Massmart and they would split the proceeds.

Mogale said the retailer suffered a loss of over R3 million, and the suspect took 60%.

Investigations continue.

In February last year, Massmart flagged an annual loss of up to R1.6 billion due to store damage and lower trading income as a knock on effect from the July unrest in 2021.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecrime, law and justicearrestaccounting crimeHawksKwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsFraud