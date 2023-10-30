Suspect in court for alleged fraudulent proof of payment for tyres

Durban — A suspect who allegedly gave false proof of payment for tyres was expected to appear before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Cato Manor police were investigating a case of fraud following an incident that occurred on October 18 at Cliffview Crescent.

“It is alleged that a 38-year-old suspect requested tyres from the complainant and the suspect gave false proof of payment. The complainant was notified by the company’s accountant that the tyres that had been delivered were not paid for. “The suspect appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on October 30, 2023,” Ngcobo said. According to information received by the “Daily News” there was a circulation of a silver Toyota Corolla that was wanted for a case of tyre theft that occurred at BMW Supertech. The tyres came to an amount of R22 000.

A case was opened at Cato Manor police station. Before the suspect’s arrest, the vehicle triggered a Homeland Security SA SNIPR camera in the Umbilo area. A search was conducted and the vehicle was located just before the Tollgate Bridge. Police were called and the driver and the vehicle were taken to Cato Manor police station.