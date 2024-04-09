Agnes Setshwantsho’s husband’s remains exhumed as cops search for clues in murder-for-money probe

Cops in the North West have exhumed the remains of Agnes Setshwantsho's husband amid ongoing investigations, in which she is accused of killing relatives to cash out on life insurance policies. Setshwantsho was arrested in November last year following an intelligence-driven operation after family members raised suspicions over the death of her niece, Bonolo Modiseemang, in August 2022.

Setshwantsho's alleged murder spree, apparently for insurance payouts, came to an end after relatives alerted the police. Last month, forensic teams exhumed the remains of Setshwantsho’s husband, Warrant Officer Justice Setshwantsho. According to North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

He said the late Warrant Officer Setshwantsho was allegedly killed by his wife who has been arrested for the murder of her niece and son, Kutlo Setshwantsho. Mokgwabone confirmed to IOL that police are still waiting for the results of the post mortem. Setshwantsho faces two counts of fraud, murder and defeating the ends of justice

During bail application proceedings, the court heard that the North West woman allegedly took out more than 50 insurance policies for various relatives with a number of insurance companies. Police are conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges against the accused after Setshwantsho's son died in July 2023; her husband in 2016; and two daughters died in 2005 and 2015. The Setshwantsho family is demanding justice. Speaking to SABC News Itireleng Setshwantsho said they want to know Justice's cause of death.