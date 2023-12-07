Shocking allegations unveiled in case against woman accused of murdering relatives for insurance payouts

Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho appeared in the Molopo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, fraud and defeating the ends of justice. Setshwantsho was arrested last month after police pieced together their case following a tip-off from a family member. At the time, national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said Sergeant Keshi Mabunda and a team of detectives have been working on the matter.

“Through analysis and collection of evidence including the exhumation of a body, the team was able to link its latest suspect to the team’s first focus of the case,” she said adding that 49-year-old Setshwantsho was arrested in Centurion on November 16. Mabunda told the court on Wednesday that Setshwantsho took out several policies for different family members and the bodies of those deceased were in the process of being exhumed. He said more serious charges could be added at a later stage. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Henry Mamothame explained that Setshwantsho's defense attorney read an affidavit on her behalf stating reasons why she should be granted bail.

“The State has called on the investigating officer Sergeant Kheshi Mabunda to take a stand and he provided the court with reasons for opposing bail,” Mamothame said. “He is expected to continue with his testimony and the accused’s attorney is also expected to cross-examine him in the next court sitting.” Mamothame said police were conducting further investigations, with the possibility of adding more charges.