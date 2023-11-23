WATCH: Woman accused of killing family for insurance money once appeared on Mamazala after her in-laws accused her of murder

A 49-year-old woman accused of murdering her husband, three children, and a relative for insurance money once appeared on a local television show, speaking about how her husband's family blamed her for his death. Footage of the Mamazala episode, which aired in 2020, has since gone viral on social media after police arrested Segomotsi Agnes Setshwantsho last week.

In the episode, host Dingaan Mokebe Khumalo speaks to Setshwantsho about the relationship between her and her in-laws. Setshwantsho reached out to the Moja Love production, telling them of her squabbles with her now deceased husband's family. Clips from the episode give insight into the woman’s relationship with her in-laws.

Agnes’s in-laws are accusing her of having a hand in the deaths of their family members. #Mamazala



Sat at 19h30 on Moja LOVE DStv Ch157 pic.twitter.com/CbQVyLHlvP — MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) December 18, 2020 Here is the lady on Mamazala https://t.co/mRvAeCoiQ5 pic.twitter.com/phFLLG6iT6 — stlanky (@stlanky) November 17, 2023 She tells Khumalo that her husband's aunt believed she (Setshwantsho) was responsible for Ditebo Setshwantsho's death. According to police, he died in 2016. Further investigations revealed that Setshwantsho's two daughters died in 2005 and 2015, and her son died in July this year. Another relative, whose death Setshwantsho has been implicated in, died in March.

In a TikTok video shared recently, Khumalo shared his thoughts on Setshwantsho’s arrest. @dingaank ♬ original sound - DingaanK